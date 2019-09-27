Korea Open: Parupalli Kashyap Beats Jan O Jorgensen to Storm into Semis
Parupalli Kashyap, the last Indian in the fray, defeated Denmark's Jan O Jorgensen in straight games to book his place in the semi-final of the Korea Open.
File photo of Parupalli Kashyap. (Photo Credit: Parupalli Kashyap/Twitter)
Incheon: Parupalli Kashyap advanced to the semi-final of the Korea Open with a 24-22 21-8 win over Jan O Jorgensen of Denmark in a 37-minute encounter here on Friday.
In the first game, the Indian shuttler was made to sweat a little by the former World No. 2. However, Kashyap, the 2014 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist, kept his cool and won the game 24-22 in 21 minutes.
The 33-year-old Indian shuttler came out with a flawless performance in the second game and gave no chance to his opponent to take the match to the decider. He easily won the game 21-8 in just 16 minutes and secured his spot in the last four
A former World No 6, Kashyap, who was promoted from the qualifying round, had last played Jorgensen five years ago at the Denmark Open.
The Indian entered the match with a 2-4 record against Jorgensen, a 2015 World Championship bronze medallist.
Kashyap will next face world number 1 Kento Momota in the semi-final on Saturday.
Earlier, Kashyap registering a hard-fought 21-17, 11-21, 21-12 win over Malaysia's Liew Daren, in the Round of 16 clash that lasted almost an hour.
While Jorgensen qualified for the quarter with a 21-17 16-21 13-21 win over Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia.
On Wednesday, Kashyap emerged as the lone Indian to survive in the singles event after star shuttlers PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and B. Sai Praneeth made first-round exits.
Kashyap had registered a comfortable 21-16, 21-16 over Lu Chia Hung of Chinese Taipei to make his way to the second round of the men's singles event.
(With inputs from IANS)
