Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Badminton
1-min read

Korea Open: Parupalli Kashyap Bows Out With Semi-final Loss to Kento Momota

Parupalli Kashyap lost to Japan's Kento Momota 13-21, 15-21 in the semi-final of the Korea Open.

News18 Sports

Updated:September 28, 2019, 3:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Korea Open: Parupalli Kashyap Bows Out With Semi-final Loss to Kento Momota
Parupalli Kashyap (Photo Credit: BAI/Twitter)

Parupalli Kashyap lost to world No 1 and two-time world champion Kento Momota of Japan in Incheon on Saturday.

The 2014 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist fought hard but lost 13-21, 15-21 in a 40-minute semi-final clash.

In head-to-head matches, Kashyap has never beaten Momota, losing twice before, 21-12, 17-21, 19-21 in the semi-final of the 2015 Indonesia Open and 11-21, 12-21 at the 2013 China Open quarter-final. And that does not change after this match.

Kashyap, in the quarter-final, had defeated former world No 2 Denmark's Jan O Jorgensen 24-22 21-8 in 37 minutes to make it to his second semi-final of the season.

In the second round, Kasyap had beaten Daren Liew of Malaysia 21-17 11-21 21-12 in 56 minutes. He had registered a comfortable 21-16, 21-16 win over Lu Chia Hung of Chinese Taipei in the first round of the tournament.

Kashyap was the lone Indian left in the fray in the BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament after PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and B Sai Praneeth all made early-round exits.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram