Korea Open: Parupalli Kashyap Bows Out With Semi-final Loss to Kento Momota

Parupalli Kashyap lost to world No 1 and two-time world champion Kento Momota of Japan in Incheon on Saturday.

The 2014 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist fought hard but lost 13-21, 15-21 in a 40-minute semi-final clash.

In head-to-head matches, Kashyap has never beaten Momota, losing twice before, 21-12, 17-21, 19-21 in the semi-final of the 2015 Indonesia Open and 11-21, 12-21 at the 2013 China Open quarter-final. And that does not change after this match.

Kashyap, in the quarter-final, had defeated former world No 2 Denmark's Jan O Jorgensen 24-22 21-8 in 37 minutes to make it to his second semi-final of the season.

In the second round, Kasyap had beaten Daren Liew of Malaysia 21-17 11-21 21-12 in 56 minutes. He had registered a comfortable 21-16, 21-16 win over Lu Chia Hung of Chinese Taipei in the first round of the tournament.

Kashyap was the lone Indian left in the fray in the BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament after PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and B Sai Praneeth all made early-round exits.

