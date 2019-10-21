Kuhoo Garg-Dhruv Rawat Pair Wins Egypt International Mixed Doubles Title
Kuhoo Garg and Dhruv Rawat Beat Utkarsh Arora and Karishma Wadkar 21-16, 22-20 to win the Egypt International.
Kuhoo Garg and Dhruv Rawat won an all-Indian final. (Photo Credit: @BAI_Media)
Kuhoo Garg and Dhruv Rawat put up a brilliant effort to win the mixed doubles title at the Egypt International 2019 in Cairo on Sunday.
The unseeded Garg and Rawat held their nerves for a tight 21-16, 22-20 victory over the third seeds Utkarsh Arora and Karishma Wadkar in an all-Indian final.
Garg and Rawat showed excellent understanding as they had accounted for the second seeds Ahmed Salah and Hadia Hosny 21-16 21-15 of Egypt in the second round and then followed it up with a comeback 16-21 21-16 21-9 win over fourth seeds Koceila Mammeri and Linda Mazri of Algeria in the semi-finals.
Garg, however, failed to have double delight as she later went down in the women's doubles final with Sanyogita Ghorpade.
The two gave their all before bowing out narrowly, 16-21 21-19 19-21 to third seeds Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker.
Meanwhile, at the Dubai International Challenge, Rituparna Das succumbed to a 21-23, 17-21 defeat in 36 minutes to Japan's World No. 208 Mako Urushizaki. The World No. 144 was looking for her first BWF title of the year.
