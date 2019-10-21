Take the pledge to vote

Kuhoo Garg-Dhruv Rawat Pair Wins Egypt International Mixed Doubles Title

Kuhoo Garg and Dhruv Rawat Beat Utkarsh Arora and Karishma Wadkar 21-16, 22-20 to win the Egypt International.

PTI

Updated:October 21, 2019, 12:01 AM IST
Kuhoo Garg and Dhruv Rawat won an all-Indian final. (Photo Credit: @BAI_Media)

Kuhoo Garg and Dhruv Rawat put up a brilliant effort to win the mixed doubles title at the Egypt International 2019 in Cairo on Sunday.

The unseeded Garg and Rawat held their nerves for a tight 21-16, 22-20 victory over the third seeds Utkarsh Arora and Karishma Wadkar in an all-Indian final.

Garg and Rawat showed excellent understanding as they had accounted for the second seeds Ahmed Salah and Hadia Hosny 21-16 21-15 of Egypt in the second round and then followed it up with a comeback 16-21 21-16 21-9 win over fourth seeds Koceila Mammeri and Linda Mazri of Algeria in the semi-finals.

Garg, however, failed to have double delight as she later went down in the women's doubles final with Sanyogita Ghorpade.

The two gave their all before bowing out narrowly, 16-21 21-19 19-21 to third seeds Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker.

Meanwhile, at the Dubai International Challenge, Rituparna Das succumbed to a 21-23, 17-21 defeat in 36 minutes to Japan's World No. 208 Mako Urushizaki. The World No. 144 was looking for her first BWF title of the year.

