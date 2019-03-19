English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lakshya, Riya Break into Top 100; Sindhu, Saina Static in New Rankings
In the latest BWF rankings, Lakshya made a massive jump of 28 places while Riya climbed up 19 spots.
In the latest BWF rankings, Lakshya made a massive jump of 28 places while Riya climbed up 19 spots.
Loading...
Young Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Riya Mookerjee Tuesday broke into the top-100 to be placed 76th and 94th among men's and women's singles players in the latest world badminton rankings.
In the latest BWF rankings, Lakshya made a massive jump of 28 places while Riya climbed up 19 spots.
B Sai Praneeth, who stunned Olympic champion Chen Long before losing in the final of the Swiss Open against China's Shi Yuqi at Basel on last Sunday, also moved up three places to 19th.
Kidambi Srikanth remained static and is the best placed Indian in the men's rankings at seventh, followed by Sameer Verma (14th), H S Prannoy (24th), Subhankar Dey (43rd), Parupalli Kashyap (48th), Ajay Jayram (52nd) and Sourav Verma (53rd).
Japan's Kento Momota is the leading the men's chart followed by Yuqi and Chinese Taipei's Chou Tie Chen.
In the women's singles rankings, P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal are static at sixth and ninth positions respectively.
Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying is topping the women's singles list ahead of China's Chen Yufei and Nozomi Okuhara of Japan.
In men's doubles, the pair of Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty are the best placed Indians at 24th, while Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy have dropped a rung to 27th.
The women's doubles combination of Ashwini Ponappa and N Sikki Reddy are static at 23rd spot, while the mixed doubles pair of Ashwini and Rankireddy have also managed to hold on to their 24th position.
In the latest BWF rankings, Lakshya made a massive jump of 28 places while Riya climbed up 19 spots.
B Sai Praneeth, who stunned Olympic champion Chen Long before losing in the final of the Swiss Open against China's Shi Yuqi at Basel on last Sunday, also moved up three places to 19th.
Kidambi Srikanth remained static and is the best placed Indian in the men's rankings at seventh, followed by Sameer Verma (14th), H S Prannoy (24th), Subhankar Dey (43rd), Parupalli Kashyap (48th), Ajay Jayram (52nd) and Sourav Verma (53rd).
Japan's Kento Momota is the leading the men's chart followed by Yuqi and Chinese Taipei's Chou Tie Chen.
In the women's singles rankings, P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal are static at sixth and ninth positions respectively.
Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying is topping the women's singles list ahead of China's Chen Yufei and Nozomi Okuhara of Japan.
In men's doubles, the pair of Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty are the best placed Indians at 24th, while Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy have dropped a rung to 27th.
The women's doubles combination of Ashwini Ponappa and N Sikki Reddy are static at 23rd spot, while the mixed doubles pair of Ashwini and Rankireddy have also managed to hold on to their 24th position.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif May Come Together to Promote Urdu. Biggest Joke of 2019, Say Twitterati
- Christchurch Aftermath: Dev Patel’s Film On 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks Pulled Down From Theatres in New Zealand
- Akshay Kumar Rubbishes Rumours of Contesting LS Polls on BJP Ticket, Says 'Politics Not on My Agenda'
- Here's Why Shraddha Kapoor Was Replaced by Parineeti Chopra in Saina Nehwal Biopic
- Top 5 Xiaomi Phones You Can Buy This Holi to Enjoy PUBG Mobile: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1 And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results