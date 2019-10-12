Lakshya Sen Beats Compatriot Rahul Bharadwaj to Enter Dutch Open Semi-finals
Dutch Open: Lakshya Sen beat Rahul Bharadwaj 21-9, 21-16 to advance to the semi-finals.
Lakshya Sen advanced to the Dutch Open semi-final in just 37 minutes. (Photo Credit: @BAI_Media)
Almere: Rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen sailed into the men's singles semi-finals with a straight-game win over compatriot BM Rahul Bharadwaj at the Dutch Open Super 100 tournament here.
The 18-year-old from Almora, who had clinched the Belgian Open last month, beat Bharadwaj 21-9, 21-16 in just 37 minutes on Friday night.
Lakshya, who had won the Asian Junior champion, a silver at Youth Olympic Games and a bronze medal at World Junior Championships last year, will now take on Felix Burestedt of Sweden.
Lakshya dished out a dominating game, moving to a 6-0 lead early on and then jumped to 11-3 at the interval.
He continued his march ahead, reeling off six straight points at 13-8 to move to 18-8 and soon pocketed the game comfortably.
In the second game, Bharadwaj opened up a 4-2 lead for a brief period but Lakshya came back to turn the tables and surged to 11-6 at the break.
Bharadwaj tried to make a comeback but Lakshya kept his nose ahead to eventually shut the door on his opponent.
