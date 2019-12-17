Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Badminton
1-min read

Lakshya Sen Climbs to Career-best BWF Ranking of 32, PV Sindhu Placed 6th

Lakshya Sen jumped nine places to achieve a career-best BWF ranking of 32, even though no Indian male shuttler could make to the top 10.

IANS

Updated:December 17, 2019, 2:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Lakshya Sen Climbs to Career-best BWF Ranking of 32, PV Sindhu Placed 6th
Lakshya Sen (Photo Credit: BAI)

Kuala Lumpur: After winning the men's singles title at the just concluded Bangladesh International Challenge, promising India shuttler Lakshya Sen on Tuesday jumped nine places to achieve a career-best BWF ranking of 32.

Before the Bangladesh International Challenge, Sen had won his first title of 2019 at the Belgian International in September before winning the Dutch Open Super 100 and SaarLorLux Super 100 in October. He then went on to claim the Scottish Open crown in November.

Sen had registered a 22-20, 21-18 win over Malaysia's Leong Jun Hao in the summit clash in Dhaka on Sunday.

However, no Indian shuttler could make to the top 10 of the men's BWF rankings. India shuttlers -- B Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth remained static at the 11th and 12th place respectively while Parupalli Kashyap continues to sit at the 23rd spot.

In the women's singles rankings, Rio Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu is placed at the sixth spot. Recently, Sindhu's title defence at the BWF World Tour Finals 2019 was over as she suffered defeats against Akane Yamaguchi and Chen Yufei in her first two matches of the tournament before beating China's Bingjiao, which was however, not enough to lift her to the next round.

On the other hand, Saina Nehwal, who was last seen in action in the Hong Kong Open where she had to face a first-round exit from the tournament after losing to China's Cai Yan Yan , dropped a place to be at the 11th spot.

Meanwhile, no Indian pair featured in the Top 10 of the rankings for mixed doubles, men's doubles or the women's doubles.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram