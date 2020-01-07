Lakshya Sen, Shubhankar Dey Fail to Qualify for Malaysia Masters
Lakshya Sen, Shubhankar Dey and the women's doubles pair of Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh lost their respective Malaysia Masters main draw qualifiers.
Lakshya Sen and Shubhankar Dey (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Kuala Lumpur: Lakshya Sen could not qualify for the main draw of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament, going down to Denmark's Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus in the men's singles qualifiers here on Tuesday.
The unseeded Indian went down 21-11 18-21 14-21 in a hard-fought match, which lasted 49 mins.
Shubhankar Dey and the women's doubles duo of Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh also failed to make the main draw.
Shubhankar went down 15-21 15-21 to Malaysia's Liew Daren in the men's singles while Dandu and Santosh lost to the Indonesian pair of Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti and Ribka Sugiarto 15-21 10-21 in the women's doubles.
Later on Tuesday, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will open their campaign against local shuttlers Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi.
