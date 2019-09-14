Lakshya Sen Stuns Victor Svendsen to Win Belgian International Challenge
Lakshya Sen defeated Victor Svendsen of Denmark in straight games to win the Belgian International Challenge.
Lakshya Sen won the Belgian International Challenge (Photo Credit: BAI)
Leuven: Rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen stunned second seed Victor Svendsen of Denmark in straight games to clinch the men's singles title at the Belgian International Challenge here on Saturday.
Lakshya was at his best as he notched up a comfortable 21-14 21-15 win over Svendsen in the title clash that lasted for 34 minutes.
The 18-year-old from Almora had earlier beaten Denmark's Kim Bruun 21-18 21-11 win in a 48-minute semifinal clash on Friday night.
The semifinal clash was a close affair initially with Lakshya and Bruun exchanging leads frequently before the Danish shuttler jumped to a 11-9 advantage at the break.
However, Lakshya erased the deficit after the interval and build on a slender 13-12 lead to slowly move ahead and eventually pocketed the opening game comfortably.
Lakshya came out with all cylinders blazing in the second game to jump to a 6-2 lead early on and then reeled off five straight points to grab a 11-3 lead at the breather.
The Indian produced another burst of five straight points to create a huge gap which Bruun failed to bridge.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday ‘Dream Girl' Ayushmann Khurrana: 6 Must-watch Films of the Actor
- How Old is Captain America? Marvel Studios Hint at Old Steve's Age in Avengers Endgame
- Newton Trends on Twitter After Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Says 'Einstein Discovered Gravity'
- Delhi Airport Facial Recognition Trial Calls for Establishment of Cybersecurity Laws
- Mi TV Netflix Support to Finally Roll Out on September 17, Suggests Teaser