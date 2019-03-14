English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lee Chong Wei Likely to Delay Cancer Comeback Again
Norza Zakaria, president of the Badminton Association of Malaysia, warned fans to "lower their expectations" for the 36-year-old former world number one.
Norza Zakaria, president of the Badminton Association of Malaysia, warned fans to "lower their expectations" for the 36-year-old former world number one.
Loading...
Lee Chong Wei is likely to miss next month's Malaysia Open and delay his comeback from nose cancer for a second time, an official said Thursday, as the badminton great struggles to make a full recovery.
Norza Zakaria, president of the Badminton Association of Malaysia, warned fans to "lower their expectations" for the 36-year-old former world number one.
The three-time Olympic silver medallist has been on the sidelines since July last year, when he was diagnosed with early-stage nose cancer.
He underwent a gruelling programme of specialist treatment in Taiwan but opted not to retire and resumed training in January.
Lee originally planned to play the All England Open in March but then delayed his return to the Malaysia Open, where he is the defending champion, in early April.
But Zakaria said Lee looked likely to miss his home tournament and was now targeting the Sudirman Cup mixed-team event in China in May.
"The probability of him not playing in the Malaysia Open is very high," he told AFP.
"I don't think that he is fully recovered physically. He needs to train properly because Malaysia Open is a very premier event.
"Fans should lower their expectations."
Lee, who has previously said he needs to get the all-clear from his doctors before returning to competitive play, will travel to Taiwan next week for a check-up, Norza added.
The player still hopes to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics but qualifying looks increasingly tough as other young Malaysian players are ranked above him.
Nose cancer is perhaps the biggest blow suffered by Lee, who was banned after testing positive for a proscribed anti-inflammatory at the 2014 world championships.
Norza Zakaria, president of the Badminton Association of Malaysia, warned fans to "lower their expectations" for the 36-year-old former world number one.
The three-time Olympic silver medallist has been on the sidelines since July last year, when he was diagnosed with early-stage nose cancer.
He underwent a gruelling programme of specialist treatment in Taiwan but opted not to retire and resumed training in January.
Lee originally planned to play the All England Open in March but then delayed his return to the Malaysia Open, where he is the defending champion, in early April.
But Zakaria said Lee looked likely to miss his home tournament and was now targeting the Sudirman Cup mixed-team event in China in May.
"The probability of him not playing in the Malaysia Open is very high," he told AFP.
"I don't think that he is fully recovered physically. He needs to train properly because Malaysia Open is a very premier event.
"Fans should lower their expectations."
Lee, who has previously said he needs to get the all-clear from his doctors before returning to competitive play, will travel to Taiwan next week for a check-up, Norza added.
The player still hopes to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics but qualifying looks increasingly tough as other young Malaysian players are ranked above him.
Nose cancer is perhaps the biggest blow suffered by Lee, who was banned after testing positive for a proscribed anti-inflammatory at the 2014 world championships.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Unveils Stunning Madame Tussauds Wax Statue & Ranveer Can't Stop Gushing Over It
- RRR: Alia, Ajay Join Jr NTR and Ram Charan in Rajamouli's Telugu Period Film
- Kartik Aaryan on Luka Chuppi: Some People Were Waiting to See Me Fall on My Face
- WhatsApp Reverse Image Search: Is The Feature to Tackle Fake News Ahead of 2019 Elections
- IPL 2019: Ganguly Joins Delhi Capitals as Advisor
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results