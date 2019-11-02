Maisnam Meiraba Clinches Korea Jr Open Title, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran Wins Bronze
Maisnam Meiraba won the boys singles U-19 title at the Korea Junior Open as Sathish Kumar Karunakaran claimed bronze.
Maisnam Meiraba and Sathish Kumar Karunakaran (Photo Credit: BAI)
New Delhi: Maisnam Meiraba Luwang lived up to his top billing as he clinched the boys singles U-19 title at the Woncheon Yonex Korea Junior Open International Challenge 2019 in Miryang, Korea on Saturday. The top seed from Manipur needed just 36 minutes to brush aside the challenge of 15th seed Lee Hak Joo of Korea in a 21-10, 21-13 win.
Also claiming the bronze in the same category at this Junior International Challenge badminton tournament was eighth seed Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, who had bowed out to Luwang 16-21, 22-24 in a gritty semi-final contest on Friday.
Luwang, who currently holds the No. 9 spot in the World Junior Rankings, was impressive throughout the week and dropped just one game in six matches. This is the 16-year-old rising star's third international title this year following his triumphs at the Russian Junior White Nights 2019 and India Junior International 2019.
Luwang would especially be pleased with the way he rebounded after a disappointing exit from the World Junior Championships last month, where he crashed out in the Round of 64.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Have Never Been On A Real Date, Says Ileana D'Cruz Post Breakup With Andrew Kneebone
- Desi Grandad Waiting to Give Out Candy on First Halloween After Beating Cancer is 'Bursting Hearts'
- Terminator Dark Fate Movie Review: Nobody will be Back After This One
- Shashi Tharoor Has Joined Netizens to Laugh at Delhi, Compare it to Cigarettes
- WhatsApp for Android Gets Fingerprint Lock: Here's How to Enable it