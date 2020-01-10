Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu Loses to Tai Tzu Ying in Quarters, Saina Nehwal Goes Down to Carolina Marin

PV Sindhu lost to Tai Tzu Ying 16-21 16-21 in the quarter-final of the Malaysia Masters. Saina Nehwal was beaten by Carolina Marin 8-21 7-21.

News18 Sports

Updated:January 10, 2020, 3:37 PM IST
Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu Loses to Tai Tzu Ying in Quarters, Saina Nehwal Goes Down to Carolina Marin
Saina Nehwal (L) and PV Sindhu. (Photo Credit: BWF)

New Delhi: PV Sindhu crashed out of the ongoing Malaysia Masters in the quarter-final stage with a straight-game loss to Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan in Kuala Lumpur on Friday. Saina Nehwal also went down quite tamely to Carolina Marin of Spain in her quarter-final clash.

Sindhu went down to the top seed 16-21 16-21 in just 36 minutes, extending her head-to-head record to 12-5.

This was Sindhu's second consecutive loss to Tzu Ying. She had lost to her at the quarterfinals of the French Open in October last year.

Sindhu was erratic in the start, failing to capitalise on her leads and eventually lost the first game 16-21 to hand a 1-0 advantage to Tzu Ying.

In the second game, Sindhu could do little as Tzu Ying completely dominated the proceedings from start to end.

Trailing 11-20, Sindhu saved six match points but it was too late as Tzu Ying sealed the game 21-16.

Nehwal lost to Marin 8-21 7-21 in exactly 30 minutes, to bring an end to India's challenge at the Malaysia Masters.

In the opening game, Saina conceded a five-point lead at the mid-game break as the scoreline stood 6-11. However, Marin then upped the ante and took the game giving away just two points.

In the second game also, the Indian shuttler was unable to pose any threat to the Spaniard who just went from strength to strength and stormed into the semi-finals.

On Thursday, it was curtains for men shuttlers as both Sameer Verma and H.S. Prannoy crashed out of the tournament. Sameer went down in a hard-fought battle against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia. The Indian missed a quarter-final berth narrowly as he suffered a 21-19, 21-20 loss in a closely fought match, lasting for 52 minutes.

Prannoy too bowed out after going down 21-14, 21-16 to ace Japanese shuttler Kento Momota in the 45-minute affair.

(With inputs from Agencies)

