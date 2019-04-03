Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu advanced to the Round of 16 at Malaysia Open 2019 on Wednesday with straight games victories against their opponents.Sindhu was massively challenged in the first game of the first round against Japan's Aya Ohori but eventually came out victorious 22-20, 21-12.Sindhu started slow on Wednesday as Ohori worked around the Indian very well. Sindhu was in fact trailing 7-12 and 16-19 during the first game but she saved a game point to take a lead in the match.Sindhu did not make the same errors in the second game and started aggressively without giving any chance to Ohori. In a matter of 38 minutes, Sindhu then wrapped up the match.Sindhu will next take on Korea's Sung Ji Hyun.Srikanth continued his good form and eased past Indonesia’s Ihsan Maulana Mustofa 21-18, 21-16 in 38 minutes to enter the Round of 16. Mustofa had directly entered the main round instead of playing the qualifying after the withdrawal of Lee Chong Wei. Chong Wei is yet to be fully fit after recovering from nose cancer.Srikanth, who had reached the final of India Open 2019 in New Delhi last week, found it easy going against Mustofa, even though the Indonesia stayed in touch with the Indian.Mustofa especially showed quite a bit of intensity in the first game to challenge Srikanth but the Indian handled that intensity well to take the first game.In the second game, Mustofa's intensity dropped and Srikanth took more and more control over the proceedings of the match to ease to a comprehensive victory.Srikanth will next take on Thailand’s Khosit Phetpradab, who earlier beat Lee Dong Keun 21-15, 21-13Earlier, HS Prannoy was stunned by Thailand’s Sitthikom Thammasin as he lost 21-12, 16-21, 14-21 to a player who is ranked 12 places below him in the BWF Rankings.HS Prannoy was shocked by world No. 34 Sitthikom Thammasin in the first round of Malaysia Open. (Photo Credit: BAI)Prannoy was in cruise control when he took the first game 21-12 extremely easily but all of that turned around after that when Prannoy began to make too many errors.Prannoy’s error-full performance was fully used to advantage by Thammasin as he made his way to the second round.Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy also lost their first round match 16-21, 6-21 to seventh seeds Han Chengkai and Zhou Haodong of China.