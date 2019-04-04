Malaysia Open: PV Sindhu Knocked Out By Sung Ji Hyun in Round Of 16

PV Sindhu was knocked out of the Malaysia Open 2019 in the pre-quarter-finals after she lost to Korea's Sung Ji Hyun in straight games in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.Sindhu, who lost to China's He Bingjiao in the semi-final of India Open last week, was stopped in her tracks by Sung Ji 18-21, 7-21, who advanced to the quarter-finals in just 43 minutes.This was Sindhu's third straight loss to Sung Ji and their head-to-head record now stands equal at 8-8. Sindhu last lost to Sung Ji in three games at the All England Championships in March.With Sindhu out of the tournament now, Kidambi Srikanth remains India's only hope. Srikanth is currently playing his pre-quarters against Thailand's Khosit Phetpradab.Sindhu started the match well by showing some good mix of attack and defence. Sindhu was sticking to her lines, being patient in her play and built points to go into the break with an 11-9 advantage.However, by then Sung Ji had grown into the game. Just like All England Championships, the Korean played around Sindhu and make her go impatient with her play.Sindhu it seemed had not taken her lessons from Birmingham at all as she erred her lengths and kept making horrible line judgements.Sung Ji took a 19-16 lead but Sindhu fought back to reduce it to 19-18. However, another line judgement error in the next rally meant Sung Ji had the game point and took the first game.The second game started in a worse position as Sindhu's body language dropped down completely. Sindhu could not cut down her errors at all and tamely gave away the match to the Sung Ji.Earlier, Pranaav Jerry Chopra-N Sikki Reddy lost their mixed doubles match 21-15, 17-21, 13-21 to Malaysian pair of Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing.