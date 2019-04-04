English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Malaysia Open: PV Sindhu Knocked Out By Sung Ji Hyun in Round Of 16
Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu put up a full-of-errors performance against Korea's Sung Ji Hyun in the Round of 16 to lose 18-21, 7-21 in just 43 minutes.
PV Sindhu's last BWF title came at the end of the previous season at BWF World Tour Finals. (Photo Credit: BAI)
Loading...
PV Sindhu was knocked out of the Malaysia Open 2019 in the pre-quarter-finals after she lost to Korea's Sung Ji Hyun in straight games in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.
Sindhu, who lost to China's He Bingjiao in the semi-final of India Open last week, was stopped in her tracks by Sung Ji 18-21, 7-21, who advanced to the quarter-finals in just 43 minutes.
This was Sindhu's third straight loss to Sung Ji and their head-to-head record now stands equal at 8-8. Sindhu last lost to Sung Ji in three games at the All England Championships in March.
With Sindhu out of the tournament now, Kidambi Srikanth remains India's only hope. Srikanth is currently playing his pre-quarters against Thailand's Khosit Phetpradab.
Sindhu started the match well by showing some good mix of attack and defence. Sindhu was sticking to her lines, being patient in her play and built points to go into the break with an 11-9 advantage.
However, by then Sung Ji had grown into the game. Just like All England Championships, the Korean played around Sindhu and make her go impatient with her play.
Sindhu it seemed had not taken her lessons from Birmingham at all as she erred her lengths and kept making horrible line judgements.
Sung Ji took a 19-16 lead but Sindhu fought back to reduce it to 19-18. However, another line judgement error in the next rally meant Sung Ji had the game point and took the first game.
The second game started in a worse position as Sindhu's body language dropped down completely. Sindhu could not cut down her errors at all and tamely gave away the match to the Sung Ji.
Earlier, Pranaav Jerry Chopra-N Sikki Reddy lost their mixed doubles match 21-15, 17-21, 13-21 to Malaysian pair of Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing.
Sindhu, who lost to China's He Bingjiao in the semi-final of India Open last week, was stopped in her tracks by Sung Ji 18-21, 7-21, who advanced to the quarter-finals in just 43 minutes.
This was Sindhu's third straight loss to Sung Ji and their head-to-head record now stands equal at 8-8. Sindhu last lost to Sung Ji in three games at the All England Championships in March.
With Sindhu out of the tournament now, Kidambi Srikanth remains India's only hope. Srikanth is currently playing his pre-quarters against Thailand's Khosit Phetpradab.
Sindhu started the match well by showing some good mix of attack and defence. Sindhu was sticking to her lines, being patient in her play and built points to go into the break with an 11-9 advantage.
However, by then Sung Ji had grown into the game. Just like All England Championships, the Korean played around Sindhu and make her go impatient with her play.
Sindhu it seemed had not taken her lessons from Birmingham at all as she erred her lengths and kept making horrible line judgements.
Sung Ji took a 19-16 lead but Sindhu fought back to reduce it to 19-18. However, another line judgement error in the next rally meant Sung Ji had the game point and took the first game.
The second game started in a worse position as Sindhu's body language dropped down completely. Sindhu could not cut down her errors at all and tamely gave away the match to the Sung Ji.
Earlier, Pranaav Jerry Chopra-N Sikki Reddy lost their mixed doubles match 21-15, 17-21, 13-21 to Malaysian pair of Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh's Will Smith Act in This Video Will Leave You Speechless
- IPL 2019 | Desperate RCB Look to Stop Russell-powered KKR
- James Hetfield Fans Respond to His Cop Role in Netflix's Ted Bundy Biopic With Metallica Gems
- Kalank: Here's How Shah Rukh Khan, Who Was to Play Varun Dhawan's Role, Reacted to Trailer
- IPL 2019 | Five Memorable Delhi vs Hyderabad Encounters
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results