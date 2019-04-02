LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Malaysia Open 2019: Sameer Verma Knocked Out, Pranaav-Sikki Advance to Round 2

Malaysia Open 2019: Sameer Verma lost in the first round to world No.2 Shi Yuqi of China in three games while Pranaav-Sikki registered a straight games win in mixed doubles.

PTI

Updated:April 2, 2019, 4:49 PM IST
Sameer Verma lost in the first round of Malaysia Open in 65 minutes. (Photo Credit: Sameer Verma)
India's Sameer Verma put up a daunting effort before going down in three games in a pulsating opening round clash against World no 2 Chinese Shi Yuqi in the USD 750,000 Malaysia Open here Tuesday.

The 24-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, who had lost to Shi Yuqi in the semifinals of the World Tour Finals in December last year, suffered a heart-breaking 20-22 23-21 12-21 loss in a 65-minute men's singles here.

Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy, however, made a good start to their campaign, eking out a 22-20 24-22 win over Ireland's Sam Magee and Chloe Magee in mixed doubles.

The men's singles match was a close battle till 8-8, Sameer fall back to 11-16 but he fought back to make it 20-20 before being edged out by Shi Yuqi in the opening game.

The second game was no different as the Indian was lagging 11-16 again but this time he not only clawed back at 20-20. And even though the Chinese had grabbed one match point, Sameer reeled off three points to take the match to the decider.

In the third game, Shi Yuqi jumped to a 9-0 lead and didn't allow the Indian to fight back.
