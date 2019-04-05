Malaysia Open: Kidambi Srikanth Loses Quarterfinals, India's Campaign Comes to an End

Kidambi Srikanth lost to China’s Chen Long in the men's singles quarter-final on Friday, bringing an end to India’s campaign at USD 750,000 Malaysia Open 2019.Srikanth, seeded eighth in the tournament, lost 18-21, 19-21 in 48 minutes to the Olympic champion and fourth seed.The Indian shuttler, who was coming off a final appearance at the India Open last week, had defeated Thailand's Khosit Phetpradab 21-11 21-15 in the pre-quarters.The 26-year-old was the last Indian to exit the BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament.Fifth seed PV Sindhu had gone down rather meekly 18-21 7-21 to world No 10 Sung Ji Hyun for her third straight defeat to the Korean on Thursday, while Saina Nehwal, making a return after an illness, crashed out in the first round.