Malaysia Open: Kidambi Srikanth Loses Quarterfinals, India's Campaign Comes to an End
Kidambi Srikanth, seeded eighth in the tournament, lost 18-21, 19-21 in 48 minutes to China’s Chen Long.
Image: Twitter
Kidambi Srikanth lost to China’s Chen Long in the men's singles quarter-final on Friday, bringing an end to India’s campaign at USD 750,000 Malaysia Open 2019.
Srikanth, seeded eighth in the tournament, lost 18-21, 19-21 in 48 minutes to the Olympic champion and fourth seed.
The Indian shuttler, who was coming off a final appearance at the India Open last week, had defeated Thailand's Khosit Phetpradab 21-11 21-15 in the pre-quarters.
The 26-year-old was the last Indian to exit the BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament.
Fifth seed PV Sindhu had gone down rather meekly 18-21 7-21 to world No 10 Sung Ji Hyun for her third straight defeat to the Korean on Thursday, while Saina Nehwal, making a return after an illness, crashed out in the first round.
