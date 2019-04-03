LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Malaysia Open: Saina Nehwal Crashes Out After Error-Prone Performance in Round 1

Malaysia Open 2019: Saina Nehwal lost 22-20, 15-21, 10-21 in the first round in Kuala Lumpur to Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong.

Abreshmina Sayeed Quadri | News18 Sports

Updated:April 3, 2019, 6:20 PM IST
Saina Nehwal was playing her first match since recovering from acute gastroenteritis. (Photo Credit: BAI)
Saina Nehwal crashed out of Malaysia Open 2019 on Wednesday after her first round loss to Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong 22-20, 15-21, 10-21.

Saina, who was playing her first match since withdrawing from Swiss Open due to acute gastroenteritis, could not last the length of the match.

Saina looked out of practice and was extremely error-prone and Chochuwong took full advantage of that to advance to the second round in 54 minutes.

Saina and Chochuwong have now met five times on the BWF tour and this was the Thai’s first victory over Saina. This was also the first time when their match went to three games.

Their previous meet was in Indonesia Masters earlier this year where Saina outplayed Chochuwong 21-7, 21-18.

Saina was out-of-sorts right from the start when her errors gave Chochuwong a 5-9 lead in the first game. However, Saina fought back and even brought up four game points.

However, Chochuwong saved all of them and Saina required a fifth game point to take the first game.

The second and third games were all a reflection of the struggle Saina was in on Wednesday. It was a perform full of unforced errors and Chochuwong just played her strokes and stayed in the match to come out victorious.

Earlier in the day, Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu won their first round matches to advance to the Round of 16.

Both Srikanth and Sindhu looked in good touch as they registered straight games victories against their opponents to go through in exactly 38 minutes.

However, it was not a good day for HS Prannoy and the men’s doubles pair of Manu Attri-B Sumeeth Reddy as they lost their Round 1 matches to bow out of the tournament.

