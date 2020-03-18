Money Given More Importance Than Players: Saina Nehwal Raises Questions Over All England Completion Amid Coronavirus

Saina Nehwal on Wednesday joined in the growing backlash from badminton players as questions were raised on the 'need' to host the All England Badminton Championships amidst the crisis around coronravirus pandemic.

The Indian badminton ace took to Twitter to say: "Only thing I can think of is that rather than the players' welfare and feelings, financial reasons were given more importance. Otherwise there was no other reason for the All England Open to go on last week."

She made the comment retweeting Danish shuttler Mads Conrad-Petersen's post criticising the tournament being completed despite the growing uncertainty around the pandemic.

"With the world closing down due to the coronavirus I get worried and ashamed that All England was played under completely normal standards. It can take up to 14 days before you feel that you are sick. Can't help to be a little nervous. Terrible decision." he posted, adding a thumbs down and Coronavirus hashtag.

Only thing I can think of is that rather than the players welfare n feelings , financial reasons were given more importance. Otherwise there was no other reason for the #AllEnglandOpen2020 to go on last week .. #QuarantineLife https://t.co/yajkj7M7VX — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) March 18, 2020

Commenting on Conrad-Petersen's post, Ashwini Ponnappa wrote: "So true ! It's quite worrying."

So true ! It’s quite worrying. — Ashwini Ponnappa (@P9Ashwini) March 17, 2020

Parupalli Kashyap also commented, "Exactly. Just can't understand how it took place and how we all were under pressure to play the event."

Exactly .. just can’t understand how it took place and how we all were under pressure to play the event . — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) March 17, 2020

As for the results at All England, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth and Parupalli Kashyap were dumped out in the first round. Lakshya Sen lost to eventual winner Victor Alexsen in round 2, while PV SIndhu also lost in the second round.

In doubles, the women's pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy crashed out in the second round after mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra-Sikki had lost to the top seeds in the first round itself.

Last week, Kashyap had also taken to Twitter to ask for information about the players' travel plans from Birmingham after the new travel advisory was released by the government.

In an exclusive conversation with News18.com, Kashyap had expressed his and other players' confusion over the continuous development in the matter and raised a number of questions over how they were supposed to manage their schedule given BWF unwillingness to bring the tour to a halt.