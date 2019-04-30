New Zealand Open: Lakshya Sen Advances to Main Draw, Kashyap and Jayaram Knocked Out

Lakshya Sen, the youngest member of the Indian contingent at New Zealand Open in Auckland, advanced to the main draw of the tournament after two easy wins in the qualifiers on Tuesday.On the other hand, Parupalli Kashyap and Ajay Jayaram were knocked out in the qualifiers and failed to advance.While Jayaram lost in his first qualifying match against compatriot Lakshya, Kashyap won his first match but lost his second to bow out of the tournament.Kashyap had thrashed Australia's Peter Yan 21-8, 21-9 in just 26 minutes in the first match but lost 16-21, 18-21 to China's Sun Feixiang in the second match.Lakshya, who is looking to make inroads in the senior circuit after proving himself in juniors, put up a very solid show in the qualifying and won both his matches in straight games.Lakshya defeated a much-senior Indian Jayaram 21-18, 21-13 in just 31 minutes. Jayaram has had his fair share of injury struggles in his career but Lakshya solid court coverage threw him off.Lakshya relies on his defensive strength to turn it around into his attack. Lakshya's steep smashes are also one of his major weapons.In his second qualifying match, Lakshya strolled past Malaysia's Tech Zhi Soo 21-11, 21-12 in 32 minutes to enter the main draw of the event.Despite having a closer scoreline with Jayaram, Lakshya spent a minute longer on court against Soo and that was because of the length of the rallies.Malaysians are known for their skillful placement and which is what makes matches against them longer.Here are the first-round matches for the Indians when the main draw begins on Wednesday.Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy vs Liu Xuanxuan-Xia Yuting (China)Manu Attri-B Sumeeth Reddy vs Joshua Feng-Jack Jiang (New Zealand)Lakshya Sen vs Wang Tzu Wei (Taiwan)Anura Prabhudesai vs 6th seed Li Xuerui (China)2nd seed Saina Nehwal vs Wang Zhiyi (China)HS Prannoy vs Loh Kean Yew (Indonesia)B Sai Praneeth vs Subhankar Dey