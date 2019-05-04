Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

New Zealand Open: Lin Dan, Akane Yamaguchi Lose in a Day of Semi-finals Upsets

New Zealand Open: NG Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong and Li Xuerui knocked out the defending champion Lin Dan and top seed Akane Yamaguchi, respectively, to enter final.

Abreshmina Sayeed Quadri | News18 Sports

Updated:May 4, 2019, 2:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
New Zealand Open: Lin Dan, Akane Yamaguchi Lose in a Day of Semi-finals Upsets
Lin Dan failed to counter the speed and accuracy with which NG Ka Long Angus played. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Auckland: Akane Yamaguchi and Lin Dan were both unexpectedly shown the door in the semi-finals of New Zealand on Saturday as a day of upsets unfolded in Auckland to make way for finals day.

Women's singles top seed Yamaguchi lost to sixth seed and Olympic champion Li Xuerui of China 21-13, 19-21, 13-21 in 50 minutes while Lin Dan was simply outplayed by Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus 13-21, 11-21 in just 34 minutes.

In other upsets, 7th seed Aya Ohori of Japan lost to South Korea's Se Young An 17-21, 21-19, 13-21 in an hour and 15 minutes in the other women's singles match.

Women's doubles top seed Yuki Fukushima-Sayaka Hirota fell to South Korean pair of Kim So Yeong-Kong Hee Yong 21-18, 22-24, 18-21 in an hour and 42 minutes - the longest match of the day.


Men's doubles No.1 seed Takeshi Kamura-Keigo Sonoda lost to their compatriots and third seed Hiroyuki Endo-Yuta Watanabe 12-21, 21-23 in 50 minutes.

OTHER RESULTS:

XD: Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying (Malaysia) [2] beat Hafiz Faizal-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja (Indonesia) [4] 21-14, 21-18 in 40 minutes

MS: Jonatan Christie (Indonesia) [3] beat Kanta Tsuneyama (Japan) [5] 21-12, 21-15 in 39 minutes

MD: Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan (Indonesia) [2] beat Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong (Malaysia) [7] 21-19, 18-21, 21-14 in 52 minutes


XD: Praveen Jordan-Melati Daeva Oktavianti (Indonesia) [5] beat Wang Chi-Lin-Cheng Chi Ya (Taiwan) 21-12, 23-21 in 38 minutes

WD: Misaki Matsutomo-Ayaka Takahashi (Japan) [2] beat Dong Wenjing-Feng Xueying (China) 23-21, 21-19 in 50 minutes

YAMAGUCHI, LIN DAN LOSSES

Yamaguchi's loss to Xuerui was unexpected. Li Xuerui is still forging her comeback on the circuit after suffering anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and lateral meniscus injuries during Rio Olympics 2016.

So far Xuerui has looked a shadow of the amazing player she used to be. Yet on Saturday, she uppped her game and perhaps the rigorous schedule finally took a toll on Yamaguchi.

That Xuerui managed to stretch Yamaguchi to three games perhaps contributed to her win.

Lin Dan on the other hand was just a victim of the perfectly executed plan by Angus. It was a brilliant badminton display from the Hong Kong player.

Lin Dan showed his own wizardry from time to time, trying to defend his title but it was not to be. Angus, who was playing a speedy, high risk game boasted of absolute accuracy as he stormed into the final.


FINALS DAY MATCHES (in order):

XD: Praveen Jordan-Melati Daeva Oktavianti (Indonesia) [5] vs Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying (Malaysia) [2]

WD: Kim So Yeong-Kong Hee Yong (South Korea) vs Misaki Matsutomo-Ayaka Takahashi (Japan) [2]

MS: NG Ka Long Angus (Hong Kong) [6] vs Jonatan Christie (Indonesia) [3]

WS: Li Xuerui (China) [6] vs Se Young An (South Korea)

MD: Hiroyuki Endo-Yuta Watanabe (Japan) [3] vs Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan (Indonesia) [2]
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram