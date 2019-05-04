New Zealand Open: Lin Dan, Akane Yamaguchi Lose in a Day of Semi-finals Upsets

Kim/Kong 🇰🇷 emerge victorious from a stunning semifinal versus top seeds Fukushima/Hirota 🇯🇵 and secure a spot for tomorrow 🏸 #HSBCBWFbadminton #HSBCRaceToGuangzhou pic.twitter.com/oHV9QOaVE1 — BWF (@bwfmedia) May 4, 2019

The table is full! Ahsan/Setiawan advance to MD finals and will face the Japanese pair Endo/Watanabe for the crown 👑 #HSBCBWFbadminton #HSBCRaceToGuangzhou pic.twitter.com/t0UByCaHuF — BWF (@bwfmedia) May 4, 2019

Amazing performance! Ng Ka Long Angus knocks out the New Zealand Open defending champion Lin Dan in two games 🏸 #HSBCBWFbadminton #HSBCRaceToGuangzhou pic.twitter.com/CLIxByD2Na — BWF (@bwfmedia) May 4, 2019

Akane Yamaguchi and Lin Dan were both unexpectedly shown the door in the semi-finals of New Zealand on Saturday as a day of upsets unfolded in Auckland to make way for finals day.Women's singles top seed Yamaguchi lost to sixth seed and Olympic champion Li Xuerui of China 21-13, 19-21, 13-21 in 50 minutes while Lin Dan was simply outplayed by Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus 13-21, 11-21 in just 34 minutes.In other upsets, 7th seed Aya Ohori of Japan lost to South Korea's Se Young An 17-21, 21-19, 13-21 in an hour and 15 minutes in the other women's singles match.Women's doubles top seed Yuki Fukushima-Sayaka Hirota fell to South Korean pair of Kim So Yeong-Kong Hee Yong 21-18, 22-24, 18-21 in an hour and 42 minutes - the longest match of the day.Men's doubles No.1 seed Takeshi Kamura-Keigo Sonoda lost to their compatriots and third seed Hiroyuki Endo-Yuta Watanabe 12-21, 21-23 in 50 minutes.Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying (Malaysia) [2] beat Hafiz Faizal-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja (Indonesia) [4] 21-14, 21-18 in 40 minutesJonatan Christie (Indonesia) [3] beat Kanta Tsuneyama (Japan) [5] 21-12, 21-15 in 39 minutesMohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan (Indonesia) [2] beat Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong (Malaysia) [7] 21-19, 18-21, 21-14 in 52 minutesPraveen Jordan-Melati Daeva Oktavianti (Indonesia) [5] beat Wang Chi-Lin-Cheng Chi Ya (Taiwan) 21-12, 23-21 in 38 minutesMisaki Matsutomo-Ayaka Takahashi (Japan) [2] beat Dong Wenjing-Feng Xueying (China) 23-21, 21-19 in 50 minutesYamaguchi's loss to Xuerui was unexpected. Li Xuerui is still forging her comeback on the circuit after suffering anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and lateral meniscus injuries during Rio Olympics 2016.So far Xuerui has looked a shadow of the amazing player she used to be. Yet on Saturday, she uppped her game and perhaps the rigorous schedule finally took a toll on Yamaguchi.That Xuerui managed to stretch Yamaguchi to three games perhaps contributed to her win.Lin Dan on the other hand was just a victim of the perfectly executed plan by Angus. It was a brilliant badminton display from the Hong Kong player.Lin Dan showed his own wizardry from time to time, trying to defend his title but it was not to be. Angus, who was playing a speedy, high risk game boasted of absolute accuracy as he stormed into the final.Praveen Jordan-Melati Daeva Oktavianti (Indonesia) [5] vs Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying (Malaysia) [2]Kim So Yeong-Kong Hee Yong (South Korea) vs Misaki Matsutomo-Ayaka Takahashi (Japan) [2]NG Ka Long Angus (Hong Kong) [6] vs Jonatan Christie (Indonesia) [3]Li Xuerui (China) [6] vs Se Young An (South Korea)Hiroyuki Endo-Yuta Watanabe (Japan) [3] vs Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan (Indonesia) [2]