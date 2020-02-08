Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Badminton
2-min read

North Eastern Warriors Beat Chennai Superstarz to Storm into Maiden PBL Final

North Eastern Warriors defeated Chennai Superstarz 3-1 to qi=ualify for their maiden Premier Badminton League final.

Updated:February 8, 2020, 7:31 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
North Eastern Warriors Beat Chennai Superstarz to Storm into Maiden PBL Final
North Eastern Warriors (Photo Credit: PBL)

Hyderabad: North Eastern Warriors stormed into the final of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) for the first time after demolishing the challenge of Chennai Superstarz 3-1, here on Friday.

Lee Cheuk Yiu and the mixed doubles pair of Lee Yong Dae-Kim Ha Na put the Guwahati-based franchise ahead in their first-ever semi-final in three appearances.

Bodin Isara and Krishna Prasad Garaga beat the Chennai Trump of Sumeeth Reddy and Dhruv Kapila to finish it off for the Warriors.

The Warriors had the momentum coming into this match having beaten the Chennai franchise, winners of Season 2, in their last league encounter. And they continued in the same vein today.

Lee Cheuk Yiu has been a revelation this season, having reached the semi-finals of the Indonesia Masters. He has been one of the big reasons for the success of the Guwahati-based franchise this season.

In six league appearances for the Warriors, the PBL debutant had claimed five victories. That confidence was evident when he beat veteran Tommy Sugiarto 15-12, 15-12.

Lee rushed to an 11-7 lead, banking on his array of smashes while Sugiarto looked off-colour. Showing his trademark composure, the former World Championships bronze medallist levelled the game at 11-11 only to see Lee upping the ante to pocket the opener at 15-12.

In a highly competitive second game, Lee once more had the edge but a couple of mishits let Sugiarto back into the game at 12-12. It wasn't enough to stall his momentum as he completed the win in 27 minutes.

With Satwiksairaj Rankireddy rested to heal his ankle, it was left to former national champion Sumeeth Reddy to shoulder Chennai Superstarz's doubles responsibility.

And he put in a herculean effort in both men's and mixed doubles. Joining forces with Dhruv Kapila, he played the Chennai Trump against the Warriors' Bodin Isara and Krishna Prasad Garaga.

Isara's aggression and precision was the biggest highlight of the opening game. With the young Garaga complementing him well, the Warriors surged to 15-13 to take the first game.

The second game turned out to be dramatic with Reddy and Kapila showing some exceptional resilience to save a match point and stretch the match to a decider.

That did not dim the spirit of the Thai who kept raining down smashes at the Chennai pair to race away to 5-2. It was a matter of minutes before Isara and Garaga beat the Chennai Trump 15-13, 14-15, 15-10 and take the North Eastern Warriors into the final for the first time.

Earlier, in the first match of the day, Reddy and Jessica Pugh put in a spectacular effort in mixed doubles only to taste defeat against the formidable combine of Lee Yong Dae and Kim Ha Na. 2008 Olympic mixed doubles champion Lee and former World No. 1 Kim Ha Na's vast experience helped them pull through 15-12, 9-15, 15-14 in a highly entertaining contest.

After donning the Mumbai Rockets jersey for three consecutive seasons, Korea's doubles superstar Lee Yong Dae's grit and stamina shone through in a very tight match. With the Warriors up 14-13, the gallant Chennai pair saved a match point only to see Lee and Kim dash their hopes with some fabulous shot-making.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram