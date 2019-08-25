Take the pledge to vote

4-min read

Nothing Short of Masterclass: Twitter Celebrates PV Sindhu's History World Championships Win

PV Sindhu crushed Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 21-7, 21-7 in just 38 minutes to win the elusive gold medal at BWF World Championships 2019.

News18 Sports

Updated:August 25, 2019, 6:59 PM IST
Nothing Short of Masterclass: Twitter Celebrates PV Sindhu's History World Championships Win
PV Sindhu won the World Championships gold medal after settling for silver in the last two attempts. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
PV Sindhu created history as she became the first Indian to win a gold medal at BWF World Championships 2019 with a dominating win against 2017 gold medallist Nozomi Okuhara of Japan.

Sindhu thrashed Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in just 38 minutes to win the title in her third attempt. Sindhu had been in the final of World Championships for the last two years as well, where she lost to Okuhara and Carolina Marin.

Sindhu executed her game plan to perfection as she outmanouvered Okuhara and made her run all across the court to create opportunities for herself. Sindhu targetted the deep forehand court of Okuhara and left for herself the entire court to play with.

Okuhara, on the other hand, struggled to come up with the answers to Sindhu's aggressive play and looked completely clueless for the entirety of the match.

South Korean Kim Ji Hyun seems to have worked her magic on Sindhu's game as the Indian is now playing with a lot more variety and is not depending on her opponents to make errors.

This World Championships, Sindhu has looked to take the initiative at all times and has stuck to playing a solid all-court game to make the best of her smashing abilities.

The World Championships gold is Sindhu's first title victory in 2019 and it has come on the biggest of stages, apart from Olympics, in the world of badminton.

After winning the gold, Sindhu dedicated her victory to her mother and wished her a happy birthday. Later, Sindhu's family was seen celebrating the big win at home.

Twitter went abuzz with Sindhu's dominant display and top personalities from all walks of life congratulated the Indian for her remarkable victory.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated Sindhu for "bringing glory to India" while Badminton Association of India president Himanta Biswa Sarma was "thrilled with joy".

Sunil Chhetri was in absolute awe of Sindhu's performance while former badminton player Jwala Gutta hoped that Sindhu's victory can change the country's attitude towards sports.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Congress also had words of praise for Sindhu's historic victory.

Cricketers VVS Laxman and Harbhajan Singh also applauded Sindhu's inspirational performance.

Noted actress and Premier Badminton League's Pune franchise owner Taapsee Pannu was also elated with Sindhu's victory and said, "Finally!!!!! Ladies and gentlemen , let’s welcome the new world champion @Pvsindhu1 !!!!! It’s THE GOLD finally!!!!!!"

