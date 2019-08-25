Nothing Short of Masterclass: Twitter Celebrates PV Sindhu's History World Championships Win

PV Sindhu created history as she became the first Indian to win a gold medal at BWF World Championships 2019 with a dominating win against 2017 gold medallist Nozomi Okuhara of Japan.

Sindhu thrashed Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in just 38 minutes to win the title in her third attempt. Sindhu had been in the final of World Championships for the last two years as well, where she lost to Okuhara and Carolina Marin.

Sindhu executed her game plan to perfection as she outmanouvered Okuhara and made her run all across the court to create opportunities for herself. Sindhu targetted the deep forehand court of Okuhara and left for herself the entire court to play with.

Okuhara, on the other hand, struggled to come up with the answers to Sindhu's aggressive play and looked completely clueless for the entirety of the match.

South Korean Kim Ji Hyun seems to have worked her magic on Sindhu's game as the Indian is now playing with a lot more variety and is not depending on her opponents to make errors.

This World Championships, Sindhu has looked to take the initiative at all times and has stuck to playing a solid all-court game to make the best of her smashing abilities.

The World Championships gold is Sindhu's first title victory in 2019 and it has come on the biggest of stages, apart from Olympics, in the world of badminton.

After winning the gold, Sindhu dedicated her victory to her mother and wished her a happy birthday. Later, Sindhu's family was seen celebrating the big win at home.

Hyderabad: Family of PV Sindhu celebrates after she became the first Indian to win BWF World Championships gold medal in Basel, Switzerland. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/TgqAY9e3ea — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2019

Twitter went abuzz with Sindhu's dominant display and top personalities from all walks of life congratulated the Indian for her remarkable victory.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated Sindhu for "bringing glory to India" while Badminton Association of India president Himanta Biswa Sarma was "thrilled with joy".

. @Pvsindhu1 creates #history by becoming 1st Indian ever to win at the World #Badminton C’ships.She beat Japan’s @nozomi_o11 21-7, 21-7 in the women’s singles final, held today. @KirenRijiju congratulates the World Champion for bringing glory to India. — Kiren Rijiju Office (@RijijuOffice) August 25, 2019

Incredible!Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 on winning the #BadmintonWorldChampionships by beating Nazomi Okuhara of Japan in a stunning game.This is a historic moment for all of us. I am thrilled with joy. India is proud.#PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/g9CpCgO58I — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 25, 2019

Sunil Chhetri was in absolute awe of Sindhu's performance while former badminton player Jwala Gutta hoped that Sindhu's victory can change the country's attitude towards sports.

That was nothing short of a masterclass from @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations, World Champion! ??#BWFWorldChampionships2019 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) August 25, 2019

Hope this medal changes the attitude towards sports in our country and the deserving sportspersons get all the support to achieve this kind of a feat!Thank you @Pvsindhu1 for this! ??You only proved that with the right kind of support we can conquer the world???? — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) August 25, 2019

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Congress also had words of praise for Sindhu's historic victory.

Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 on becoming the first Indian to win the #BWFWorldChampionships. You make every Indian proud. Keep winning????? ??????? ?????? ????? ??????????? ????? ????? ???? @Pvsindhu1 ?? ????????? ???? ??? ?? ????? ???????? ??????? ????? ????* — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 25, 2019

Many Many Congratulations! @Pvsindhu1 - the world badminton champion.. The greatest moment for India.. pic.twitter.com/a5dzn6IiMR — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 25, 2019

Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 on becoming the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships gold medal. You have made your nation proud. pic.twitter.com/2ceC4Qwxs2 — Congress (@INCIndia) August 25, 2019

Cricketers VVS Laxman and Harbhajan Singh also applauded Sindhu's inspirational performance.

Congrats @Pvsindhu1 on winning the Gold medal at #BWFWorldChampionships2019 Great exhibition of skill, fitness and mental strength to defeat Japan’s Okuhara in such an emphatic fashion. Proud of you. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 25, 2019

Congratulations PV Sindhu 1st indian to win Gold @Pvsindhu1 keep inspiring ?????????? — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 25, 2019

Noted actress and Premier Badminton League's Pune franchise owner Taapsee Pannu was also elated with Sindhu's victory and said, "Finally!!!!! Ladies and gentlemen , let’s welcome the new world champion @Pvsindhu1 !!!!! It’s THE GOLD finally!!!!!!"

Finally!!!!! Ladies and gentlemen , let’s welcome the new world champion @Pvsindhu1 !!!!! It’s THE GOLD finally!!!!!! ????????????????????????????????????????#BWFWorldChampionships2019 pic.twitter.com/7d1ic0y79o — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 25, 2019

This has to be the most commanding performance by an Indian athlete, certainly in living memory. 21-7, 21-7. What a star @Pvsindhu1. Great moment for Indian sport. What a day. Proud. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 25, 2019

Devastating display of aggression by @Pvsindhu1 to beat Okuhara in straight games. Supreme level of fitness and skill. Congrats Sindhu. After 4 medals, no one deserves a BWF World Championship Gold medal more than you. So proud to support you @OGQ_India @Media_SAI @BAI_Media — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 25, 2019

भारत की स्टार बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी पीवी सिंधु को वर्ल्ड बैडमिंटन चैम्पियनशिप जीतने पर बहुत बहुत बधाई। फाइनल में जापान की नोजोमी ओकुहारा को हराकर आप इस टूर्नामेंट के 42 साल के इतिहास में चैम्पियन बनने वाली पहली भारतीय बन गईं हैं। आपकी इस उपलब्धि पर पूरे देश को गर्व है। @Pvsindhu1 pic.twitter.com/AfNaRNyfN0 — Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) August 25, 2019

Incredible Journey2014 World Championship-2016 Olympics-2017 World Championship-2018 World Championship-2018 Asian Games-2018 Commonwealth-2018 World Tour Finals-2019 World Championship-Congrats Champ @Pvsindhu1 You are an Inspiration#PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/p69T5qtF5l — സാഗർ കോട്ടപ്പുറം (@Abram_Khureshi) August 25, 2019

World, Meet the new World Champion, P V Sindhu, from India ❤️❤️#PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/sY8DxjirOs — Amit (@SurbhiJadmirer) August 25, 2019

Congratulations PV Sindhu - World Women's champion! Masterclass. Haven't seen a more flawless performance than this. #PVSindhu #BWFWorldChampionships2019 pic.twitter.com/hGHhm1W07s — Shikhar (@shikharskr) August 25, 2019

