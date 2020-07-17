BADMINTON

1-MIN READ

Para-Badminton Player Ramesh Tikaram Succumbs to Covid-19, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Pays Tribute

Ramesh Tikaram (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Ramesh Tikaram, who is India's first para-badminton player to be honoured with the Arjuna award, died after battling with COVID-19 for more than two weeks.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: July 17, 2020, 11:29 AM IST
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has offered condolences on the tragic demise of former para-badminton player Ramesh Tikaram who died with COVID-19. He was 51.

Tikaram, country's first para-badminton player to be honoured with the prestigious Arjuna award, passed away on Thursday at a private hospital in Bengaluru after battling with COVID-19 for more than two weeks.

"Very sad to hear the news of the tragic demise of former para-badminton player Ramesh Tikaram. I extend my heartfelt condolences and prayers," Rijiju said in a tweet.

"He was given the Arjuna Award in the year 2002. Tikaram ji, who brought laurels to the country, lost the battle to coronavirus," he added.

Tikaram is survived by wife and two children.

