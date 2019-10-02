Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Parupalli Kashyap Breaks into Top 25, PV Sindhu Drops to World No. 6

Parupalli Kashyap jumped five places to reach the world no 25 spot, while world champions PV Sindhu dropped a rung to the sixth spot.

IANS

Updated:October 2, 2019, 8:37 AM IST
Parupalli Kashyap Breaks into Top 25, PV Sindhu Drops to World No. 6
Parupalli Kashyap and PV Sindhu (Photo Credit: BAI)

New Delhi: Former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap broke into the top 25 in the latest BWF rankings while World champion PV Sindhu dropped a rung to the sixth spot.

Sindhu made early exits at the China Open and Korea Open which resulted in her ranking dip. Kashyap, meanwhile, reached the semi-final at last week's Korea Open Super 500 tournament and therefore jumped five places to reach the world no 25 spot.

Saina Nehwal remained at no. 8 while Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth and Sameer Verma improved a place each to occupy the world no. 9, 12 and 17th places respectively.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who won the Thailand Open, remained at the 12th spot in men's doubles, while Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy, who had finished runners-up at Maldives, gained a spot to reach 19th position.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

