1-min read

Parupalli Kashyap Enters Final of Canada Open

Parupalli Kashyap defeated fourth seed Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei in three games to book his place in the final of the Canada Open.

IANS

Updated:July 7, 2019, 3:32 PM IST
Parupalli Kashyap Enters Final of Canada Open
Parupalli Kashyap (Photo Credit: BAI)
Calgary: Parupalli Kashyap continued his good form to enter the men's singles final of Canada Open Super 100 tournament, beating fourth seed Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei in a three-game encounter here.

Kashyap came from a game down to get the better of Wang 14-21, 21-17, 21-18 in a grueling semi-final clash that lasted an hour and 10 minutes on Saturday night.

Kashyap, 32, will now lock horns with unseeded Li Shi Feng of China in the title clash.

Feng downed Koki Watanabe of Japan 20-22 21-10 21-11 in the other semi-final.

In the quarters, Kashyap had defeated France's Lucas Claerbout 12-21, 23-21, 24-22 in a quarterfinal lasting an hour and 16 minutes.

Last year, Kashyap had made it to the summit clash of the Austrian International challenger.

Read full article
