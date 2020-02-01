PBL 2020: Lakshya Sen Shines as Chennai Superstarz Beat Awadhe Warriors to Seal Semi-final Spot
Chennai Superstarz defeated Awadhe Warriors 4-3 to seal their spot in the semi-final of the fifth season of the Premier Badminton League.
Lakshya Sen (Photo Credit: PBL)
Hyderabad: Chennai Superstarz notched up a thrilling 4-3 win over Awadhe Warriors to seal their semi-final spot at the fifth Premier Badminton League here on Saturday.
The enthralling tie went down to the wire and was decided only in the fifth rubber when Chennai's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and his mixed doubles partner Jessica Pugh beat Awadhe's Christinna Pedersen and Ko Sung Hyun 15-11 13-15 15-14 at the GMC Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium here.
Earlier, World No. 32 Lakshya Sen bounced back to winning ways as he beat Subhankar Dey of the Awadhe Warriors 15-7 15-8 in the first match. This was the former Asian Junior champion's fourth win in five appearances.
Sen's win was complimented by the 2014 World Championships bronze medallist Tommy Sugiarto who showed the same confidence and conviction in an effortless Trump win for the Superstarz.
The Indonesian, who is yet to lose this season, grabbed his fourth win on the trot as he demolished Wong Wing Ki Vincent 15-10, 15-8.
While Chennai emerged victorious in the two men's singles rubbers, Awadhe Warriors had the upper hand in women's singles and men's doubles in an absorbing encounter.
World No. 14 Beiwen Zhang used her experience against rising star Gayatri Gopichand of the Chennai team to post a 15-10, 15-5 win.
The men's doubles match then turned out to be an engrossing affair as Dhruv Kapila and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy of Chennai edged the Awadhe Trump pair of Ko Sung Hyun and Ivan Sozonov in the initial stages of the match.
But the undeterred Warriors veterans made a stunning comeback in the next two games to claim a 12-15, 15-11, 15-10 win.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fast And Furious 9 Director Explains Shocking Return of Han Lue In F9 Trailer
- Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill To Hunt For Groom In New Show 'Shehnaaz Gill Ki Shaadi'
- WATCH: Dhoni Hilariously Pokes Fun at Wife Sakshi for 'Using' Him to Gain Instagram Followers
- Here's What the Coloured LED Rings on the Amazon Echo Signify
- Coronavirus Can Also Infect Your PCs and Phones — Didn't Expect This, Did You!