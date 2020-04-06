BADMINTON

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

People Call Me 'Half-corona' Now: Jwala Gutta on Racism Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Jwala Gutta

Jwala Gutta

Jwala Gutta has been a target of racism amid coronavirus crisis.

Share this:

Ace shuttler Jwala Gutta is of mixed origin. While her father hails from Andhra Pradesh her mother was born in China. This has often made trolling her easy but now with the world crippled by a virus that originated from China, the trolling has escalated, writes Jwala for The Indian Express.

The 36-year-old wrote that people have resorted to calling her "China ka maal", "half Chinese" and "chinki" on social media. Impact of coronavirus has added a new name "half Corona" to the list. She realizes that similar words are used to ridicule people from the Northeast part of India.

Although she says she has "developed a thick skin", it has not been "easy growing up as the child of a Chinese mother". Whenever she faced contradictory opinions in the "extended family", she was told that it was different because it was taught by her "Chinese mother".

Jwala went on to write that she realized the gravity of the discrimination in her twenties and realized how "none of it was acceptable". Relaying her message to anyone who has faced such acts of racism or violence, the former world number six said they were "as Indian as anyone else".

The badminton star also took a dig against people scrutinizing the eating habits of Chinese people. She said such "weird" food habits are exercised by people in various parts of the world.

"Who are we to question their culture and eating habits when we don't' like being questioned about ours?" she posed.

She added "because of my heritage, I'll never generalize anything about Indian or the Chinese. I treat everyone equally and..have broader perspectives".

In order to battle the disease, she said, people needed to uplift such principles instead of bringing each other down.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,666

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,067

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    291

     

  • Total DEATHS

    109

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 06 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    944,877

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,287,381

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    271,950

     

  • Total DEATHS

    70,554

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres