PM Modi Congratulates Para Badminton Team That Won 12 Gold Medals After Athlete's 'Reminder'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the Indian para-badminton team which won 12 medals at the BWF World Championship, saying their performance is motivating.

India finished with 12 medals, including three gold at the championship but could not better their best-ever haul at the tournament, winning the same number medals including four gold medals in 2015.

"130 crore Indians are extremely proud of the Indian Para Badminton contingent ... Congratulations to the entire team, whose success is extremely gladdening and motivating. Each of these players is remarkable," the PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

130 crore Indians are extremely proud of the Indian Para Badminton contingent, which has brought home 12 medals at BWF World Championships 2019. Congratulations to the entire team, whose success is extremely gladdening and motivating. Each of these players is remarkable! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2019

Interestingly, Indian Sukant Kadam had written to PM Modi asking for 'blessings'.

“Honorable @narendramodi sir, we Para Badminton Athletes also won 12 medals in Para-Badminton World Championship and we also want your blessings. Request you to allow us to meet as we missed a chance aftr Asian Games,” Sukant wrote.

Honorable @narendramodi sir,We Para Badminton Athletes also won 12 medals in Para-Badminton World Championship and we also want your blessings.Request you to allow us to meet as we missed a chance aftr Asian Games@PramodBhagat83 @joshimanasi11 @manojshuttler @GauravParaCoach https://t.co/1zCqE91VAh — Sukant Kadam (@sukant9993) August 27, 2019

That wasn't all, amending the policy for para-athletes to make them eligible for more cash awards, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday handed over Rs 1.82 crore to the medallists of the Para-Badminton World Championship.

As per the amended guidelines, medal winners in world events and world championships "which are organised by International Paralympic Committee as well as in events that are not organised by IPC, but organised by respective International Sports Federation and recognised by International Olympic Committee, will be eligible for cash awards from the government".

It has also been decided that medal winners will be given their cash awards the day they return to the country after an international event, and will "not have to wait for a once-a-year ceremony", as was the norm earlier.

The first set of athletes who received their cash awards under the changed guidelines are para-badminton players, who have just won 12 medals at the recently-concluded World Championships in Basel, Switzerland.

They are the stars of India✌ Let's salute our Para-Badminton players who brought laurels for India. Today, Sports Ministry took a decision to handover the cash money to every player at the time of arrival itself which would amount upto 20 lakhs per athlete. pic.twitter.com/kBFNTerNbD — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 27, 2019

IPC does not organise para-badminton events, and under the previous guidelines, these players would not be eligible for cash awards from the government.

The medal winners met the sports minister over lunch at the Sports Authority of India and were handed over the cheques.

While the gold medal winners took home Rs 20 lakh, the silver medallists were given 14 lakh and bronze winners Rs 8 lakh each.

Winners in the doubles events won Rs 15 lakh each for gold, Rs 10.5 lakh each for silver and Rs 6 lakh for bronze.

"We want to ensure that all athletes are provided the same facilities by the government. The para-badminton team has performed very well and brought glory to the country, they deserve to be rewarded for their hard work," Rijiju said.

