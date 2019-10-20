Popcorn Machine Sets Off False Fire Alarm on Finals Day at Denmark Open

Odense: It was a comedy of errors at Denmark Open on the finals day on Sunday when the Odense Arena was evacuated due to a fire alarm that turned out to be a false one.

The women's doubles final between the Korean pair of Baek Ha Na and Jung Kyung Eun and Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China was halted when the stadium had to be evacuated.

It was after the Chinese pair had taken the first game and the Korean pair had come back into the match by taking the second one. The third game of the final was ongoing with the Korean pair leading by a couple of points when the alarm went off.

"It proved to be a false alarm caused by a popcorn machine positioned in an area with no ventilation. Fans, officials, staff, and players were escorted from the venue with a delay of around 10 minutes to the match," a statement by Badminton Denmark and Badminton World Federation said.

Just a little while after the match restarted with the Korean having earned five match point opportunities, another alarm set off but this time, it was promptly called off and no real delay happened.

Baek-Jung converted on their first match point opportunity to win the Denmark Open title 9-21, 21-19, 21-15 in an hour and 23 minutes.

"Firefighting services were called to the arena to check the fire alarm systems. A guard subsequently remained at the arena to ensure the alarm would not go off again.

"The popcorn machine was removed from the stadium," the official statement further stated.

In other results from the finals day, Tai Tzu Ying retained her Denmark Open title with a 21-17, 21-14 win over Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in just 40 minutes.

Indonesian pair of Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti won their first title together as they defeated world No.2 Chinese pair of Wang Yilyu and Huang Dong Ping.

World No.1 men's doubles pair of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo also retained their crown with a 21-14, 21-13 win over compatriots Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan.

Kento Momota picked up the men's singles title for the second year in a row as he beat Chen Long 21-14, 21-12 in 44 minutes.

