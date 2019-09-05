Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Badminton
1-min read

Prakash Padukone Academy Partners with Infosys Foundation to Groom Gen Next from Small Towns

Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy along with Infosys Foundation have come together to sign an MoU to groom young players in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

PTI

Updated:September 5, 2019, 3:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Prakash Padukone Academy Partners with Infosys Foundation to Groom Gen Next from Small Towns
File image of Prakash Padukone. (Getty Images)
Loading...

Bengaluru: The Infosys Foundation and the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding to groom young players in tier-2 and tier-3 cities from across the country.

The agreement was signed by Prakash Padukone, who heads the sports academy and Sudha Murthy, who leads the philanthropic wing of Infosys at the Foundation office in the city.

According to the agreement, the Infosys Foundation will provide a fund of Rs 16 crore, which will be spent for the next five years.

"The total project cost is Rs 16 crore, spread over five years. It is left to them, whom they choose, how they choose and how they train but ultimately they will do their job to bring the talents out from our country," Murthy told reporters.

Speaking on the occasion, Padukone said the centre would be in Bengaluru where those in the age group of nine and 10 would be groomed.

"We always say catch them young but we never do it. It remains on paper. So we made a conscious attempt to pick up a talent at a very young age and give them the right opportunities," said the former All-England championship winner.

Padukone said his academy is presently training about 45 players, who come from tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

The plan is to increase the number to 65, he added.

He explained there was a conducive atmosphere in the country for badminton after the remarkable achievements of P V Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Srikanth Kidambi.

The former India star said the academy would approach the sports ministry as well as the Sports Authority of India to provide support to turn Bengaluru into a badminton centre.

"We want some foreign coaches to train our coaches as well as the players. Only the government can do it better," Padukone, who is also the father of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram