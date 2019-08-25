'Proud Indian' PV Sindhu Dedicates BWF World Championships Gold to Mother on Birthday

Moments after becoming the first Indian shuttler to win the World Championships, shuttler PV Sindhu dedicated the historic triumph to her mother, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday, and the country.

In a final that lasted just 38 minutes, Sindhu demolished Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 21-7, 21-7.

"This means a lot, it is a big win. I had lost in the finals in the last two editions," said Sindhu in an on court interview after the match.

"I won for my country, I am really very proud to be an Indian," said an emotional Sindhu wearing a satisfied smile on her face.

"I would like to thank my coach (South Korean Kim Ji Hyun) and Gopi sir (Pullela Gopichand) and also my parents. Today is my mother's birthday, so happy birthday mom!" she added.

This was Sindhu's third consecutive final at the World Championships, having been beaten by Okuhara in 2017 and Olympic champion Carolina Marin in 2018.

Sindhu had also won bronze in 2013 when she was just 18 and repeated the feat the very next year. She is the reigning BWF World Tour Finals champion. The ace shuttler is also a silver medallist at the Olympics, World Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

'I REALLY WANTED THE TITLE'

Newly crowned world champion Sindhu said on Sunday that she treated the final just like her semifinal or quarterfinal contests and that she was "prepared for everything."

"I just played the way I played my last two matches. I was really prepared for everything. Playing with the Japanese girls, it's always going to be really long rallies and I was prepared for it," the 24-year-old told reporters after the match.

"Since the start of the match, I was dominating. It was very important for me to remain alert because of the long rallies that (Okuhara) tends to play. I had to be prepared for everything, whether attack or defence. Every point mattered and I could not give away any easy ones.

"I was feeling upset whenever I gave an easy point, like a mid-court smash into the net, even though her score was really low. I was just thinking that no matter what the lead may be, I just have to finish it off," Sindhu said.

Sindhu also said that the absence of defending champion Carolina Marin did not make much of a difference to her run. "The top 1-15 players are of the same standard. It's all about who gives their best on a given day," she said.

Sindhu said that after missing out on the previous two occasions, she was desperate to win the title this year.

"It's a very important win for me because after two bronze and two silver medals, I really wanted the title. I was expecting this for a long time and now finally it has happened. So, I'm really happy," she said.

Sunday's gold is Sindhu's fifth medal at the World Championships, which is the joint highest in women's singles in the history of the tournament along with Xhang Ning of China, a two-time Olympic gold medallist. Apart from the two silvers Sindhu won in the last two editions, she had also won the bronze in 2013 and 2014.

