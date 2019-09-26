Pullela Gopichand Hopeful of Better Medal Colour at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Pullela Gopichand said that with the performance of the shuttlers, India will win better medal at 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
File photo of Pullela Gopichand.
Jamshedpur: Chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand on Thursday exuded confidence that Indian shuttlers will put up a good show at the Tokyo Olympics, bettering their performance from the last editions.
"We have been performing well for over a decade and God willing, we will win better medals in the 2020 Olympics," Gopichand said when asked if Indian shuttlers will be able to change the colour of the medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Saina Nehwal had won the bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics before PV Sindhu bettered it with a silver in the last edition at 2016 Rio Games.
"God willing, we will win better medal as the country has been performing well since 2008 at international arena," Gopichand said.
Gopichand, who was here to attend a function 'Celebration of Sports' organised by Tata Steel, said: "During the last three decades, we have achieved 'alphabetical' and 'numerical' literacy but have gone down as far as 'physical literacy' was concerned."
Gopichand, a 2001 All England Champion, advised children to be disciplined and work hard to achieve goals.
Recalling his formative years when he had failed in an engineering examination in 1991, Gopichand said, "My mother used to apply for a job for me in every corporate house as she was very much concerned about my future.
"However, I had won the junior national title and also joined Tata Steel in Jamshedpur in the same year (1991)," Gopichand said.
To a question on diet and sport science, Gopichand said, "Indian culture, knowledge and age-old tradition have a lot of values and we should not leave it to go after western world completely. Science is important but it is evolving. Hence, we cannot lose our culture."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7T Launched in India For Rs 37,999; Just a Few Months After The OnePlus 7
- Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor's 'Face-off' on Dance India Dance is All Things Love
- With the Galaxy Fold Launch, Will Samsung Slash Prices of Galaxy S10 Lineup in India
- Mary Kom More Admired than Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Lata Mangeshkar in India: Survey
- Virat Kohli Reveals His Favourite Footballer Between Messi and Ronaldo