Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Badminton
1-min read

Pullela Gopichand Rubbishes Reports of Park Tae Sang Replacing Kim Ji Hyun as PV Sindhu's Coach

Pullela Gopichand said reports suggesting that Park Tae Sang being in line to replace South Korean Kim Ji Hyun as women's singles coach of the national team, are not true.

IANS

Updated:September 26, 2019, 3:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pullela Gopichand Rubbishes Reports of Park Tae Sang Replacing Kim Ji Hyun as PV Sindhu's Coach
File photo of PV Sindhu. (Photo Credit: BAI)
Loading...

New Delhi: India national badminton chief coach Pullela Gopichand has refuted reports of Park Tae Sang being in line to replace South Korean Kim Ji Hyun as the women's singles coach of the national team.

"I have no clue about anything like that. No idea where these things come from. As far as I know, there have been no movement on that front," Gopichand told IANS.

Hyun, who played a pivotal role in PV Sindhu's march to the world title recently, last week resigned as India's women's singles coach citing personal reasons.

After that, reports came in that the men's singles coach Sang will step into Hyun's shoes to train Sindhu.

Following her maiden victory at the World Championships in Basel where she defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7 21-7 in the summit clash, Sindhu made early exits at China Open and Korea Open thereafter.

Last week, the 24-year-old crashed out of the China Open World Tour Super 1000 badminton tournament as she went down fighting to Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong.

And on Wednesday, she squandered a first-game advantage and went down 21-7, 22-24, 15-21 to Zhang Beiwen of the US in the first round of Korea Open.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram