Pullela Gopichand Rubbishes Reports of Park Tae Sang Replacing Kim Ji Hyun as PV Sindhu's Coach
Pullela Gopichand said reports suggesting that Park Tae Sang being in line to replace South Korean Kim Ji Hyun as women's singles coach of the national team, are not true.
File photo of PV Sindhu. (Photo Credit: BAI)
New Delhi: India national badminton chief coach Pullela Gopichand has refuted reports of Park Tae Sang being in line to replace South Korean Kim Ji Hyun as the women's singles coach of the national team.
"I have no clue about anything like that. No idea where these things come from. As far as I know, there have been no movement on that front," Gopichand told IANS.
Hyun, who played a pivotal role in PV Sindhu's march to the world title recently, last week resigned as India's women's singles coach citing personal reasons.
After that, reports came in that the men's singles coach Sang will step into Hyun's shoes to train Sindhu.
Following her maiden victory at the World Championships in Basel where she defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7 21-7 in the summit clash, Sindhu made early exits at China Open and Korea Open thereafter.
Last week, the 24-year-old crashed out of the China Open World Tour Super 1000 badminton tournament as she went down fighting to Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong.
And on Wednesday, she squandered a first-game advantage and went down 21-7, 22-24, 15-21 to Zhang Beiwen of the US in the first round of Korea Open.
