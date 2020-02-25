Take the pledge to vote

Pullela Gopichand to Mentor Badminton Academy in Bengaluru

Pullela Gopichand will act as the mentor to the badminton programme of The Sports School Anup Sridhar Badminton Academy in Bengaluru.

News18

Updated:February 25, 2020, 1:46 PM IST
Pullela Gopichand (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Hyderabad: National badminton coach Pullela Gopichand was on Monday roped in as a mentor to the badminton programme of The Sports School Anup Sridhar Badminton Academy in Bengaluru.

With plans to open in Hyderabad early next year, The Sports School has partnered with Anup Sridhar Badminton Academy for badminton. While Sridhar has been providing training for beginners, intermediate and professionals, The Sports School strengthened its offering by associating with Gopichand, who has expressed his desire to take on a concrete role of mentorship post the Tokyo Olympics, a statement said.

"I have been following the work of The Sports School quite closely. Their vision is very much aligned with mine. I have known Anup Sridhar for the last two decades, both as a player and a coach. I am delighted to work closely with Anup at The Sports School in our goal to make India a dominating force in world badminton," said Gopichand.

"Post the Olympics, I would want to move away and dedicate my time on a mentor role and would be working towards developing the coaches through the coaches' programme," the former All England Open champion added.

The 12 indoor synthetic courts are on track to open in May 2020. The badminton hall includes a state-of-the-art gym, recovery and counselling rooms and a game review room.

