Pullela Gopichand to Mentor Badminton Academy in Bengaluru

Hyderabad: National badminton coach Pullela Gopichand was on Monday roped in as a mentor to the badminton programme of The Sports School Anup Sridhar Badminton Academy in Bengaluru.

With plans to open in Hyderabad early next year, The Sports School has partnered with Anup Sridhar Badminton Academy for badminton. While Sridhar has been providing training for beginners, intermediate and professionals, The Sports School strengthened its offering by associating with Gopichand, who has expressed his desire to take on a concrete role of mentorship post the Tokyo Olympics, a statement said.

"I have been following the work of The Sports School quite closely. Their vision is very much aligned with mine. I have known Anup Sridhar for the last two decades, both as a player and a coach. I am delighted to work closely with Anup at The Sports School in our goal to make India a dominating force in world badminton," said Gopichand.

"Post the Olympics, I would want to move away and dedicate my time on a mentor role and would be working towards developing the coaches through the coaches' programme," the former All England Open champion added.

The 12 indoor synthetic courts are on track to open in May 2020. The badminton hall includes a state-of-the-art gym, recovery and counselling rooms and a game review room.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.