Andhra CM Assures 5 Acres Land to PV Sindhu for Girls Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam

Amaravathi: Andhra Pradesh Government on Friday assured world badminton champion Pusarla Venkata Sindhu for establishing a private badminton academy for girls in Visakhapatnam.

World badminton champion Sindhu was warmly received by the state government at the Vijayawada International Airport yesterday. Sindhu met Chief Minster Jagan Mohan Reddy at the state secretariat and Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan in Rajbhavan along with her parents, Sports Minister Muthamsetty Srinivas and other sports officials.

During her meeting with CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sindhu requested the state government to allocate 5 acres of land in Visakhapatnam for establishing an exclusive badminton academy for girls, which Jagan Mohan Reddy accepted.

After meeting with CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sindhu expressed her gratitude towards the state government and thanked the Chief Minister and his government for accepting her request.

After defeating Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the recently concluded BWF World Championships, Sindhu became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the tournament and also the second woman after Zhang Ning to win five medals overall at the championships.

