English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PV Sindhu Battles Her Way into Final of Thailand Open, Okuhara Awaits
Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu advanced into the women's singles final after registering a hard-fought victory over Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung at the USD 350,000 Thailand Open World Tour Super 500 tournament on Saturday.
PV Sindhu (Image: AFP)
Bangkok: Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu advanced into the women's singles final after registering a hard-fought victory over Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung at the USD 350,000 Thailand Open World Tour Super 500 tournament on Saturday.
The second seeded Indian continued her unbeaten run in the Thai capital with a 23-21 16-21 21-9 win over Tunjung in a match that lasted an hour.
In what is expected to be a high-voltage summit showdown, Sindhu will lock horns with Nozomi Okuhara in a rematch of the last World Championship, in which the Japanese prevailed.
The world no 3 Indian pipped Tunjung to win the first game that went down to the wire, separated by just two points.
In the second game, Sindhu played with much more variation and mixed things up to unsettle her opponent. She took a 9-5 lead on the back of some incredible net-play but squandered it as Tunjung reeled off four points to lead 11-9 at the lemon break.
After trailing 10-16, Sindhu earned three consecutive points but it went in vain as she lost the game, thanks to a few errors.
In the third, Sindhu displayed her class to outplay her opponent. She dominated proceedings from the start, rushing to a sizeable 5-1 lead. The Indian then ensured that Tunjung was unable to get back into the game, sealing it comfortably with a 21-9 drubbing.
In the quarter-finals, Sindhu had eased past her Malaysian rival Soniia Cheah.
Okuhara beat Beiwen Zhang 21-17 21-10 in her semifinal match.
Also Watch
The second seeded Indian continued her unbeaten run in the Thai capital with a 23-21 16-21 21-9 win over Tunjung in a match that lasted an hour.
In what is expected to be a high-voltage summit showdown, Sindhu will lock horns with Nozomi Okuhara in a rematch of the last World Championship, in which the Japanese prevailed.
The world no 3 Indian pipped Tunjung to win the first game that went down to the wire, separated by just two points.
In the second game, Sindhu played with much more variation and mixed things up to unsettle her opponent. She took a 9-5 lead on the back of some incredible net-play but squandered it as Tunjung reeled off four points to lead 11-9 at the lemon break.
After trailing 10-16, Sindhu earned three consecutive points but it went in vain as she lost the game, thanks to a few errors.
In the third, Sindhu displayed her class to outplay her opponent. She dominated proceedings from the start, rushing to a sizeable 5-1 lead. The Indian then ensured that Tunjung was unable to get back into the game, sealing it comfortably with a 21-9 drubbing.
In the quarter-finals, Sindhu had eased past her Malaysian rival Soniia Cheah.
Okuhara beat Beiwen Zhang 21-17 21-10 in her semifinal match.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- In Stats | South Africa Dismissed for Lowest Innings Total Since Re-admission in Galle Defeat
- 88-Year Old Tamil Nadu Farmer Buys Mercedes-Benz worth Rs 33 Lakh, Fulfils Childhood Dream [Video]
- Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
- Ajay Devgn to Play Legendary Football Coach Syed Abdul Rahim, Biopic to be Produced by Boney Kapoor
- Parental Controls Don't Stop Teenagers from Watching Porn