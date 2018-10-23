English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PV Sindhu Breezes Past Beiwen Zhang Into Second Round of French Open
The Rio Olympics silver medallist will next face the winner of first-round match between Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong and Japan's Sayaka Sato.
(Image: Team India)
Paris: India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu breezed into the second round of the women's singles event at French Open after crushing Beiwen Zhang in straight games for a revenge win on Tuesday.
Sindhu, seeded third, disposed off unseeded Zhang 21-17 21-8 in just 34 minutes to avenge her loss at the hands of the same opponent in the opening round of the Denmark Open, last week.
By virtue of this win, Sindhu has managed to break her hat-trick of losses against the American and equalled the head-to-head record at 3-3.
The agony of first-round exit at Denmark Open still in her mind, Sindhu, however, started slowly as Zhang took a marginal lead. But the Indian rode on her aggressive approach to roar back to a 7-4 and then a 10-6 lead.
The American then stunned her fancied opponent to pocket five straight points to reclaim the lead at 11-10.
It was neck-and-neck thereafter till 16 points before Sindhu seized the initiative and pocketed the first game 21-17.
The second game too was a close affair initially as both the players were locked at 3-3 at one stage before world no. 3 Sindhu upped her game to take an 11-6 lead.
Zhang managed to garner two more points before Sindhu sealed the affair in quick time.
The Rio Olympics silver medallist will next face the winner of first-round match between Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong and Japan's Sayaka Sato.
However, it was curtains for less-fancied Indian men's doubles pair of Arjun M R and Shlok Ramachandran as they lost 14-21 17-21 to Chinese pair of Li Junhui and Liu Yunchen in the opening round.
| Edited by: Hardik Worah
