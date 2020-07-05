PV Sindhu Celebrates Her 25th and Nephew Aaryan's 2nd Birthday, Shares Adorable Photos

PV Sindhu celebrates her 25th birthday and she Saturday took to social media to share photos from her nephew Aaryan's 2nd birthday celebrations.

PV Sindhu shared a couple of photos with the caption - "My baby boo. No matter how much icing there is on your cake, it can't be sweeter than you. Happy birthday my cupcake."

Here are the photos:

Back in March, Sindhu had said in an interview that she could not play with her nephew after she came back from England after taking part in the All England Championships. She had to keep away from her nephew as she observed a 14-day quarantine.

Later in April, Sindhu was seen reunited with Aaryan, as she trained with her nephew. Aaryan helped out Sindhu to maintain fitness, especially during the ab crunches, as he stays only a few houses away and makes a two-hour appearance in the evening every day.

“Yes, there is no doubt that Aaryan is a bundle of energy and a big source of immense joy,” Sindhu's father P.V.Ramana had told Sportstar.