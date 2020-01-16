PV Sindhu Crashes Out in 2nd Round of Indonesia Masters as Indian Campaign Ends
Indonesia Masters 2020: PV Sindhu was knocked out after a 21-16, 16-21, 19-21 loss to Japan's Sayaka Takahashi in the second round.
PV Sindhu (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Jakarta: Indian campaign at Indonesia Masters 2020 came to an end as PV Sindhu crashed out in the second round of the tournament with a three-game loss to Japan's Sayaka Takahashi on Thursday. All the other Indians had been shown the door in the first round itself.
Sindhu had taken the first set but then lost the next two to lose 21-16, 16-21, 19-21 in an hour and six minutes. Takahashi had defeated Sindhu's compatriot Saina Nehwal in three games in the first round.
This is the third time in their seven meetings so far that Sindhu has lost to the Japanese. Sindhu was on a three-match streak against Takahashi and had last lost to the Japanese in 2015 Korea Open. With the win, Takahashi has now reduced the head-to-head gap to 3-4.
India has endured a terrible start to the Olympic year as in the two tournaments so far, only Sindhu and Saina have managed to reach the last eight. Both the Indian women's singles players lost in the quarter-finals of Malaysia Masters last week.
Apart from these two, the men's singles department has been shoddy with none of the players getting past the second round over the two tournaments. In Jakarta, all the six men's singles players - Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap, Sameer and Sourabh Verma - lost in the first round itself.
Men's doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have also not had a good beginning as they lost in the first round of both Malaysia and Indonesia Masters.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kriti Sanon Dresses Up as Traffic Cop 'Chulbuli Pandey' for Ad Shoot, See Pic
- ATK and Mohun Bagan Merger is Complete: RPSG Group Acquires Majority Stake in Mohun Bagan
- This is How Saif Ali Khan Responded to How to Tackle 'Are You Gay' Question
- 'Great Player': Pakistani Pacer Mohammad Amir Applauds Kohli on Winning 'Spirit of Cricket' Award
- Runners And Fitness Junkies Take Note! The Best Marathon Gear You Must Buy, Right Now