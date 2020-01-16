PV Sindhu Crashes Out in 2nd Round of Indonesia Masters as Indian Campaign Ends

Jakarta: Indian campaign at Indonesia Masters 2020 came to an end as PV Sindhu crashed out in the second round of the tournament with a three-game loss to Japan's Sayaka Takahashi on Thursday. All the other Indians had been shown the door in the first round itself.

Sindhu had taken the first set but then lost the next two to lose 21-16, 16-21, 19-21 in an hour and six minutes. Takahashi had defeated Sindhu's compatriot Saina Nehwal in three games in the first round.

This is the third time in their seven meetings so far that Sindhu has lost to the Japanese. Sindhu was on a three-match streak against Takahashi and had last lost to the Japanese in 2015 Korea Open. With the win, Takahashi has now reduced the head-to-head gap to 3-4.

India has endured a terrible start to the Olympic year as in the two tournaments so far, only Sindhu and Saina have managed to reach the last eight. Both the Indian women's singles players lost in the quarter-finals of Malaysia Masters last week.

Apart from these two, the men's singles department has been shoddy with none of the players getting past the second round over the two tournaments. In Jakarta, all the six men's singles players - Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap, Sameer and Sourabh Verma - lost in the first round itself.

Men's doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have also not had a good beginning as they lost in the first round of both Malaysia and Indonesia Masters.

