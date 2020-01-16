Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Badminton
1-min read

PV Sindhu Crashes Out in 2nd Round of Indonesia Masters as Indian Campaign Ends

Indonesia Masters 2020: PV Sindhu was knocked out after a 21-16, 16-21, 19-21 loss to Japan's Sayaka Takahashi in the second round.

News18 Sports

Updated:January 16, 2020, 5:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
PV Sindhu Crashes Out in 2nd Round of Indonesia Masters as Indian Campaign Ends
PV Sindhu (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Jakarta: Indian campaign at Indonesia Masters 2020 came to an end as PV Sindhu crashed out in the second round of the tournament with a three-game loss to Japan's Sayaka Takahashi on Thursday. All the other Indians had been shown the door in the first round itself.

Sindhu had taken the first set but then lost the next two to lose 21-16, 16-21, 19-21 in an hour and six minutes. Takahashi had defeated Sindhu's compatriot Saina Nehwal in three games in the first round.

This is the third time in their seven meetings so far that Sindhu has lost to the Japanese. Sindhu was on a three-match streak against Takahashi and had last lost to the Japanese in 2015 Korea Open. With the win, Takahashi has now reduced the head-to-head gap to 3-4.

India has endured a terrible start to the Olympic year as in the two tournaments so far, only Sindhu and Saina have managed to reach the last eight. Both the Indian women's singles players lost in the quarter-finals of Malaysia Masters last week.

Apart from these two, the men's singles department has been shoddy with none of the players getting past the second round over the two tournaments. In Jakarta, all the six men's singles players - Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap, Sameer and Sourabh Verma - lost in the first round itself.

Men's doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have also not had a good beginning as they lost in the first round of both Malaysia and Indonesia Masters.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram