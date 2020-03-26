PV Sindhu Donates Rs 5 Lakh Each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Funds in Fight against Coronavirus

Hyderabad: PV Sindhu on Thursday donated a sum of Rs 10 lakh to combat the spread of coronavirus. Sindhu has donated Rs 5 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Funds in fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

"I hereby donate an amount of Rs 5,00,000/- each (Rs five lakhs) towards the "Chief Ministers Relief Fund" for the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight against COVID-19," she tweeted.





Sindhu, who claimed a silver at the Rio Olympics, is assured of a spot at the Tokyo Games based on her rankings but has to wait for next year to compete in her second Olympics.

The BWF had, earlier this month, suspended all the HSBC BWF World Tour and other tournaments from March 16 to April 12 before further suspending five more tournaments.

These included the three continental championships falling inside the April 26 deadline for Olympic qualification.

Bajrang Punia, who works as an OSD in Railways, has already donated his six months' salary to Haryana coronavirus relief fund.

Former Indian cricket and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has also offered to release Rs 50 lakh from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund for the equipment to treat coronavirus patients in Delhi government hospitals.

Sania Mirza has also stepped forward to raise money to provide food and other basic necessities for the daily wage workers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 20,000 lives across the world.

Apart from sportsperson, actor Pawan Kalyan also donated a total sum of Rs 2 crore to combat the spread of coronavirus. Kalyan donated Rs 50 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Funds. He also donated Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

Around 650 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in India while 13 people have lost their lives. The deadly disease, which has infected more than 4,00,000 people worldwide, has brought all sporting activities across the globe to a grinding halt, disrupting the Olympic qualifiers before pushing the Tokyo Games to next year.





