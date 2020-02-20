Take the pledge to vote

PV Sindhu Lays foundation Stone for Badminton Academy After Her Name in Chennai

PV's Sindhu's state-of-the-art badminton academy and stadium is to be set up on Chennai's outskirts.

PTI

Updated:February 20, 2020, 11:15 AM IST
PV Sindhu Lays foundation Stone for Badminton Academy After Her Name in Chennai
PV Sindhu (Photo Credit: @heartful_ness)

Chennai: A state-of-the-art badminton academy and stadium named after ace shuttler PV Sindhu is to be set up on the city outskirts by the Heartfulness Institute.

Sindhu, a practioner of Heartfulness meditation, on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the facility, to be located at a school in Kolappakkam and would be open also to those interested in pursuing badminton as a sport.

Expected to be ready in the next 18-24 months, the academy will have over eight courts and a viewing gallery to seat 1000 plus audience, a gym and physio centre besides an area for practising meditation and yoga, a release said.

"The sport of badminton will get a tremendous boost and encouragement with this facility that will not only train players but has plans to bring in national and international tournaments, Sindhu said adding I am honoured to have this facility named after me."

Noting that sportspersons need to remain fit not just physically but also emotionally and mentally, she said her experience of Heartfulness meditation "has brought a tremendous difference to my abilities to remain focused in the moment.

Sindhu, who embraced Heartfulness (a Raja Yoga system of meditation) last year, said the meditation has helped her become mentally stronger and calmer and thanked Guide of Heartfulness Kamlesh Patel, known as Daaji.

Patel said they were motivated to think in the direction of setting up this academy after hearing Sindhus experience of how the practise of Heartfulness elevated her game.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
