PV Sindhu Loses to 17-year-old An Se Young in 2nd Round of Denmark Open, Sai Praneeth Ousted by Momota

PV Sindhu crashed out of Denmark Open from the second round after she lost to South Korea's 17-year-old rising An Se Young on Thursday to end yet another tournament on a disapppointing note.

Sindhu, who is the reigning world champion, lost 14-21, 17-21 in a one-sided clash to Young, that lasted 40 minutes. This was Sindhu's very first meeting with the youngster on the BWF World Tour and the Indian failed to cross the hurdle.

Also joining her was Sai Praneeth, who was up against world No.1 Kento Momota and was crushed 6-21, 14-21 by the Japanese.

After winning the BWF World Championships in August, this is Sindhu third straight early exit from a BWF tournament. Sindhu had lost to Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in the second round at China Open after which she was ousted by Beiwen Zhang in the first round of Korea Open.

Sindhu touched the heights of World Championships under the guidance of South Korean coach Kim Ji Hyun but ever since she has left the team for personal reasons, the Indian has been found wanting.

This is India's third straight high profile exit after both Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth was dumped out from the first round on Wednesday.

Young took the early initiative in the match and never let Sindhu work her way back as she led Sindhu 11-7 at break in the first game, from where she hardly let Sindhu come close before pocketing the first game 21-14.

The second game started differently with Sindhu taking an 8-4 lead but from there, the South Korean won five straight points to take a 9-8 lead before Sindhu restored parity and took the initiative to take an 11-9 lead at the break.

It was a cagey affair after the break but Sindhu led 16-14 before Young turned the screws and went on to win the next six straight points to bring up four match points.

Sindhu managed to save just one match point before Young wrapped up the game.

Earlier in the day, India's exciting men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down meekly 16-21, 15-21 to Chinese pair of Han Cheng Kai and Zhou Hao Dong in just 31 minutes.

While the Chinese pair took the attack to the Indians, Satwik-Chirag remained on the backfoot through and never really got a foothold in the match.

Satwik failed to dominate the net and the Indians made way too many mistakes while the Chinese pair gew in confidence with each point and kept the Indians at bay.

Sameer Verma was also thrashed by Chen Long in 38 minutes, losing 12-21, 10-21 to crash out.

