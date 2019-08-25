Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

PV Sindhu Makes India Proud Again: PM Modi Praises the World Champion

BWF World Championships 2019: PM Narendra Modi showered PV Sindhu with words of praise after a historic gold medal performance in Basel.

News18 Sports

Updated:August 25, 2019, 7:36 PM IST
PV Sindhu Makes India Proud Again: PM Modi Praises the World Champion
PV Sindhu demolished Okuhara to win World Championships gold. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, congratulated PV Sindhu after she became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the BWF World Championships in Basel, Switzerland.

Sindhu exacted a sweet revenge against Nozomi Okuhara of Japan as the Indian demolished her 21-7, 21-7 in just 38 minutes to bag the top honours. Sindhu had lost an energy-sapping World Championships final to the Japanese two years ago.

Modi said in a tweet that the "stupendously talented" Sindhu's success will "inspire generations of players."

"The stupendously talented @Pvsindhu1 makes India proud again! Congratulations to her for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships. The passion and dedication with which she's pursued badminton is inspiring. PV Sindhu's success will inspire generations of players," Modi tweeted.

Sindhu now has a full set of World Championships medals - two bronze medals from 2013 and 2014, two silver medals from 2017 and 2018 (she lost to Spain's Carolina Marin) and how a gold.

Sindhu's compatriot and fierce competitor Saina Nehwal also took to Twitter to praise the world champion while Kidambi Srikanth was quick to praise Sindhu as well.

Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt also praised Sindhu and said that her victory was a moment of pride for the entire nation.

(With IANS inputs)

