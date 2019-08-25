PV Sindhu Makes India Proud Again: PM Modi Praises the World Champion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, congratulated PV Sindhu after she became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the BWF World Championships in Basel, Switzerland.

Sindhu exacted a sweet revenge against Nozomi Okuhara of Japan as the Indian demolished her 21-7, 21-7 in just 38 minutes to bag the top honours. Sindhu had lost an energy-sapping World Championships final to the Japanese two years ago.

Modi said in a tweet that the "stupendously talented" Sindhu's success will "inspire generations of players."

"The stupendously talented @Pvsindhu1 makes India proud again! Congratulations to her for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships. The passion and dedication with which she's pursued badminton is inspiring. PV Sindhu's success will inspire generations of players," Modi tweeted.

The stupendously talented @Pvsindhu1 makes India proud again! Congratulations to her for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships. The passion and dedication with which she's pursued badminton is inspiring. PV Sindhu's success will inspire generations of players. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2019

Sindhu now has a full set of World Championships medals - two bronze medals from 2013 and 2014, two silver medals from 2017 and 2018 (she lost to Spain's Carolina Marin) and how a gold.

Sindhu's compatriot and fierce competitor Saina Nehwal also took to Twitter to praise the world champion while Kidambi Srikanth was quick to praise Sindhu as well.

Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 for the first ever world championships gold medal from India ?? — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) August 25, 2019

Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt also praised Sindhu and said that her victory was a moment of pride for the entire nation.

Historical achievement by an exceptional player! Congratulations to PV Sindhu for winning the first-ever gold medal for India in BWF World Badminton Championships. Her historic win will inspire many young girls to actively participate in sports. @Pvsindhu1 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 25, 2019

Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 for winning the BWF World Championship. This is a proud moment for the entire country. Your magic on the court, hardwork and perseverance enthralls and inspires millions. Best wishes World Champion for all your future battles #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 25, 2019

Kudos to @Pvsindhu1 for clinching India's first-ever gold medal at the BWF World Championships after defeating her Japanese counterpart Nozomi Okuhara.You have made the entire nation proud with your incredible achievement.#BWFWorldChampionships — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 25, 2019

(With IANS inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.