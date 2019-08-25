PV Sindhu Makes India Proud Again: PM Modi Praises the World Champion
BWF World Championships 2019: PM Narendra Modi showered PV Sindhu with words of praise after a historic gold medal performance in Basel.
PV Sindhu demolished Okuhara to win World Championships gold. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, congratulated PV Sindhu after she became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the BWF World Championships in Basel, Switzerland.
Sindhu exacted a sweet revenge against Nozomi Okuhara of Japan as the Indian demolished her 21-7, 21-7 in just 38 minutes to bag the top honours. Sindhu had lost an energy-sapping World Championships final to the Japanese two years ago.
Modi said in a tweet that the "stupendously talented" Sindhu's success will "inspire generations of players."
"The stupendously talented @Pvsindhu1 makes India proud again! Congratulations to her for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships. The passion and dedication with which she's pursued badminton is inspiring. PV Sindhu's success will inspire generations of players," Modi tweeted.
The stupendously talented @Pvsindhu1 makes India proud again! Congratulations to her for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships. The passion and dedication with which she's pursued badminton is inspiring. PV Sindhu's success will inspire generations of players.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2019
Sindhu now has a full set of World Championships medals - two bronze medals from 2013 and 2014, two silver medals from 2017 and 2018 (she lost to Spain's Carolina Marin) and how a gold.
Sindhu's compatriot and fierce competitor Saina Nehwal also took to Twitter to praise the world champion while Kidambi Srikanth was quick to praise Sindhu as well.
Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 for the first ever world championships gold medal from India ??— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) August 25, 2019
Congratulations for the ??, @Pvsindhu1! True masterclass! Well done! #BWFWorldChampionships2019 pic.twitter.com/OI5T74Gdgx— Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) August 25, 2019
Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt also praised Sindhu and said that her victory was a moment of pride for the entire nation.
?? ?????? ?? ???? ???? ?? ????, ?? @Pvsindhu1 #BWFWorldChampionships ????? ???? ???? ?????? ??????? ?? ?? ???? ???? ????-???? ??????????, ?? ??? ?? ??? ?????? ???? ???? ?? ?????? ???? ???? ??????????????????? pic.twitter.com/UlxmtKKgMg— Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) August 25, 2019
Historical achievement by an exceptional player! Congratulations to PV Sindhu for winning the first-ever gold medal for India in BWF World Badminton Championships. Her historic win will inspire many young girls to actively participate in sports. @Pvsindhu1— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 25, 2019
Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 for winning the BWF World Championship. This is a proud moment for the entire country. Your magic on the court, hardwork and perseverance enthralls and inspires millions. Best wishes World Champion for all your future battles #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 25, 2019
Kudos to @Pvsindhu1 for clinching India's first-ever gold medal at the BWF World Championships after defeating her Japanese counterpart Nozomi Okuhara.You have made the entire nation proud with your incredible achievement.#BWFWorldChampionships— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 25, 2019
(With IANS inputs)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone's Candid Pic with Fan Leads to 'Who is Dressed Better' Question
- Paul Pogba, Twitter And Racism: An Uneasy Relation Between Footballers And Fans
- Metz M55G2 4K Android TV Review: So Good, it Should Cost a Lot More Than Rs 42,990
- Jio Effect: Tata Sky Broadband Offers 6 Months Additional Usage on Annual Plans
- Android 10 Confirmed to Arrive on All Nokia Smartphones