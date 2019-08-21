Take the pledge to vote

PV Sindhu Makes Positive Start at World Badminton Championships

PV Sindhu started her World Badminton Championships with a 21-14 21-14 over Pai Yu Po of Chinese Taipei in a 43-minute contest.

PTI

August 21, 2019, 7:30 PM IST
PV Sindhu Makes Positive Start at World Badminton Championships
PV Sindhu easily beat Pai Yu Po of Chinese Taipei (Photo Credit: BAI)
Basel: Two-time silver medallist PV Sindhu produced a commanding performance in her opening match at the BWF World Championships here on Wednesday.

Sindhu, who had reached the finals of Indonesia Open last month, looked in good touch as she controlled the rallies and outsmarted Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po 21-14 21-14 in a 43-minute contest.

The fifth seeded Indian, who received a bye in the opening round, is likely to face USA's Beiwen Zhang, seeded ninth, in the pre-quarterfinals.

Sindhu, an Olympic silver medallist, had lost to Zhang at the India Open finals last year.

In the first game, Sindhu moved ahead from 5-5 to slowly create a gap and entered the interval with a 11-7 lead.

After the break, Sindhu continued to surge and grabbed six game points when Pai made an error in judgement at the backline. The Indian sealed it with a cross court return.

Sindhu zoomed to a 6-1 lead in the second game before Pai started constructing the rallies and narrowed the deficit to 5-7.

Sindhu's unforced errors also made life easy for the Taiwanese girl, who showed some great skills and managed to enter the interval with a 11-10 lead after Sindhu found the net.

The Indian, however, changed gears after the break, dishing out some good-looking strokes to eventually enter match point at 20-14 when her rival missed a shuttle at the backline.

She sealed the match next with a precise on-the-line return.

Among others, the Indian pairing of Jakkapudi Meghana and Poorvisha S Ram went down 8-21 18-21 to eighth seeds Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto of Japan in the women's doubles competition

