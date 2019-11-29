PV Sindhu Meets Andhra CM, Requests Her Tokyo 2020 Participation to be Considered on Duty
PV Sindhu met with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who wished her the best for Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
PV Sindhu met with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Amaravathi: India's ace shuttler Pusarla Venkata Sindhu on Friday met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his camp office at Tadepalli.
Sindhu has requested the Chief minister to consider her Tokyo Olympics participation period as on duty and CM Jagan positively responded to her request, as per the CMO Press Release.
CM Jagan has conveyed his best wishes to Sindhu for her efforts in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, from July 24, 2020 to August 9, 2020.
Chief Minister Jagan told Sindhu that his officials are on search for vacant lands for her badminton academy at Visakhapatnam City and after the identification of lands, she can choose the best one for her. Earlier, Sindhu had requested the government to allocate 7 acres of land in Visakhapatnam to establish an exclusive women's badminton academy.
Sindhu has been working as a Deputy Collector in Andhra Pradesh Government since August 2017.
Recently, world champion PV Sindhu was retained by Hyderabad Hunters for Rs 77 lakh in the auction for the fifth season of the Premier Badminton League.
