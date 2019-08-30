Take the pledge to vote

PV Sindhu Pays Visit to Lord Venkateswara Temple After Winning BWF World Championships

PV Sindhu went on a thanksgiving visit to the ancient temple after becoming the first-ever Indian to win the BWF World Championshuips

PTI

Updated:August 30, 2019, 3:25 PM IST
PV Sindhu Pays Visit to Lord Venkateswara Temple After Winning BWF World Championships
PV Sindhu offered prayers at the shrine of Lord Venkateswara (Photo Credit: ANI/Twitter)
Tirupati: Newly crowned world badminton champion PV Sindhu on Friday offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in nearby Tirumala.

An ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, Sindhu was on a thanksgiving visit to the ancient temple after becoming the first-ever Indian to win the world title at the championships held in Switzerland on Sunday.

The 24-year-old ace shuttler accompanied by her parents arrived at the sacred Tirumala Hills on Thursday evening after offering prayers at the Goddess Sri Padmavathi temple in Tiruchanur near here, a temple official told PTI.

After an overnight stay on the hills, she visited the Lord Venkateswara shrine paid obeisance to the presiding deity Friday morning, the official said.

Later, speaking to the media, Sindhu said she was on a thanksgiving visit after winning the world championship title.

With the divine blessings of Lord Venkateswara she would continue to excel in future also, she added.

