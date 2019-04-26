Asia Badminton Championship: Indian Challenge Over as Sindhu, Saina and Sameer Lose

It was a bad day in the office for Indian shuttlers as India's challenge at the Badminton Asia Championships 2019 ended on Friday when all the three shuttlers in fray lost in the quarter-finals. PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Sameer Verma all bowed out of the competition.India have not won a medal at the prestigious competition in 54 years and the wait will be longer as none of the Indians could reach the semi-finals.While Saina and Sameer had very tough matches in the quarters but it was Sindhu's loss that will come across as extremely disappointing to the Indians.Sameer was the first Indian shuttler to play on the day and he was up against world No.2 Shi Yuqi and the Indian could hardly pose a challenge for the Chinese on his home ground.Yuqi absolutely blazed past Sameer 21-10, 21-12 in just 36 minutes.Second Indian match of the day was Saina's. She was up against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi and lost 13-21, 23-21, 16-21 in an hour and one minute.The two had last met at the Hong Kong Open last year, where Saina had lost in three games. It was pretty much the same story on Friday. Saina played and tried hard but could not topple Yamaguchi.Saina, who had defeated Yamaguchi in the Denmark Open last year, tried to take the attack to Yamaguchi and play her around with smart strokes but in the end, she just proved to be better on the day.With Sindhu the last Indian left in the fray, a lot of medal hopes were pinned on her. However, it was yet another disappointing loss for Sindhu.For the past three tournaments, Sindhu has shown this tendency of throwing up the matches and that was on display once again in Wuhan on Friday.Sindhu lost 19-21, 9-21 to world No.17 Cai Yanyan of China in only 31 minutes.Sindhu is ranked much higher than Yanyan and this match was to be for Sindhu's taking. However, the Chinese at her home ground showed heart and played Sindhu around to edge her in the first game.However, Sindhu's performance in the second game was a worrying sign. Much like Singapore Open and Malaysia Open, Sindhu completely lost heart and the will to play after losing a game and did not look like she put much effort after that.Putting just nine points on the board, Sindhu brought a heartbreaking curtain over India's chances.