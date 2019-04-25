Take the pledge to vote

Asia Badminton Championship: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma Reach Quarter-Finals

Asia Badminton Championship: PV Sindhu beat Indonesia’s Choirunnisa while Sameer Verma trumped Hong Kong’s NG Ka Long Angus to seal their spot in the last 8.

Abreshmina Sayeed Quadri | News18 Sports

Updated:April 25, 2019, 12:20 PM IST
Asia Badminton Championship: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma Reach Quarter-Finals
PV Sindhu took just 33 minutes to advance to the quarter-finals. (Photo Credit: BAI)
Wuhan: PV Sindhu and Sameer Verma stormed into the quarter-finals of the Asia Badminton Championships in Wuhan on Thursday after straightforward victories in their respective matches.

While Sindhu was expected to get an easy victory, Sameer had a bit trickier test but both of them emerged victorious.

Sindhu was up against Indonesia’s Choirunnisa and it took the top-ranked Indian just 33 minutes to dispatch the Indonesian 21-15, 21-19.

Indonesians usually provide a stiff challenge because of their crafty strokes and Choirunnisa was pretty much the same for Sindhu.

Despite the vast gulf in the rankings, where Sindhu is the world No.6 while Choirunnisa is ranked 68th in the world, the Indonesian kept in touch with Sindhu throughout the match.

Sindhu had to be patient and take it smartly to emerge victorious. She will next take on China’s Cai Yanyan, who beat Hong Kong’s Yip Pui Yin 21-9, 21-15.

Sameer, on the other hand, also brought up a solid victory against Hong Kong’s NG Ka Long Angus and one that should give him confidence.


In 43 minutes, Sameer beat Angus 21-12, 21-19 to advance to the last eight, where he will take on the winner of Shi Yuqi (China) vs Sitthikom Thammasin.

Rankings don’t really separate Sameer and Angus as the Indian is world No.15 while Angus sits just a spot down.

However, Sameer worked around the player from Hong Kong’s extremely well to notch up an easy victory.

Earlier in the day, Utkarsh Arora-Karishma Wadkar lost their mixed doubles match against Indonesian pair of Hafiz Faizal-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja 21-10, 21-15 in just 27 minutes.

Later in the day, Saina Nehwal will take on Korea’s Kim Ga Eun for a quarter-final spot.

Also, Venkat Gaurav Prasad-Juhi Dewangan have their mixed doubles match against second seed Wang Yilyu-Huang Dongping.
