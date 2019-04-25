English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Asia Badminton Championship: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma Reach Quarter-Finals
Asia Badminton Championship: PV Sindhu beat Indonesia’s Choirunnisa while Sameer Verma trumped Hong Kong’s NG Ka Long Angus to seal their spot in the last 8.
PV Sindhu took just 33 minutes to advance to the quarter-finals. (Photo Credit: BAI)
Loading...
Wuhan: PV Sindhu and Sameer Verma stormed into the quarter-finals of the Asia Badminton Championships in Wuhan on Thursday after straightforward victories in their respective matches.
While Sindhu was expected to get an easy victory, Sameer had a bit trickier test but both of them emerged victorious.
Sindhu was up against Indonesia’s Choirunnisa and it took the top-ranked Indian just 33 minutes to dispatch the Indonesian 21-15, 21-19.
Indonesians usually provide a stiff challenge because of their crafty strokes and Choirunnisa was pretty much the same for Sindhu.
Despite the vast gulf in the rankings, where Sindhu is the world No.6 while Choirunnisa is ranked 68th in the world, the Indonesian kept in touch with Sindhu throughout the match.
Sindhu had to be patient and take it smartly to emerge victorious. She will next take on China’s Cai Yanyan, who beat Hong Kong’s Yip Pui Yin 21-9, 21-15.
Sameer, on the other hand, also brought up a solid victory against Hong Kong’s NG Ka Long Angus and one that should give him confidence.
In 43 minutes, Sameer beat Angus 21-12, 21-19 to advance to the last eight, where he will take on the winner of Shi Yuqi (China) vs Sitthikom Thammasin.
Rankings don’t really separate Sameer and Angus as the Indian is world No.15 while Angus sits just a spot down.
However, Sameer worked around the player from Hong Kong’s extremely well to notch up an easy victory.
Earlier in the day, Utkarsh Arora-Karishma Wadkar lost their mixed doubles match against Indonesian pair of Hafiz Faizal-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja 21-10, 21-15 in just 27 minutes.
Later in the day, Saina Nehwal will take on Korea’s Kim Ga Eun for a quarter-final spot.
Also, Venkat Gaurav Prasad-Juhi Dewangan have their mixed doubles match against second seed Wang Yilyu-Huang Dongping.
While Sindhu was expected to get an easy victory, Sameer had a bit trickier test but both of them emerged victorious.
Sindhu was up against Indonesia’s Choirunnisa and it took the top-ranked Indian just 33 minutes to dispatch the Indonesian 21-15, 21-19.
Indonesians usually provide a stiff challenge because of their crafty strokes and Choirunnisa was pretty much the same for Sindhu.
Despite the vast gulf in the rankings, where Sindhu is the world No.6 while Choirunnisa is ranked 68th in the world, the Indonesian kept in touch with Sindhu throughout the match.
Sindhu had to be patient and take it smartly to emerge victorious. She will next take on China’s Cai Yanyan, who beat Hong Kong’s Yip Pui Yin 21-9, 21-15.
Sameer, on the other hand, also brought up a solid victory against Hong Kong’s NG Ka Long Angus and one that should give him confidence.
Sameer in Quarters!— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) April 25, 2019
🇮🇳’s @sameerv2210 outclassed his opponent, 🇭🇰Ng Ka Long Angus in straight sets, 21-12 21-19 to seal a quarter final berth at the #asianbadmintonchampionships2019
Keep the momentum going!!💪#IndiaontheRise #Badminton pic.twitter.com/538olyKZ2D
In 43 minutes, Sameer beat Angus 21-12, 21-19 to advance to the last eight, where he will take on the winner of Shi Yuqi (China) vs Sitthikom Thammasin.
Rankings don’t really separate Sameer and Angus as the Indian is world No.15 while Angus sits just a spot down.
However, Sameer worked around the player from Hong Kong’s extremely well to notch up an easy victory.
Earlier in the day, Utkarsh Arora-Karishma Wadkar lost their mixed doubles match against Indonesian pair of Hafiz Faizal-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja 21-10, 21-15 in just 27 minutes.
Later in the day, Saina Nehwal will take on Korea’s Kim Ga Eun for a quarter-final spot.
Also, Venkat Gaurav Prasad-Juhi Dewangan have their mixed doubles match against second seed Wang Yilyu-Huang Dongping.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Simply 'Love' Parineeti Chopra's Moves on 'Sucker'
- For 10 Years, You've Got Marvel Cinematic Universe All Wrong And It's Your Fault
- After Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV and D2H Get TRAI Notice For Flouting TV Subscription Guidelines
- AB de Villiers Hit an Outrageous No-Look Six and it is 'Beyond Science'
- Tiger Shroff on Dancing with Alia Bhatt in SOTY 2: She is Better Than Me in This One
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results