PV Sindhu vs Chen Yu Fei Semi-final HIGHLIGHTS, World Badminton Championships: Sindhu Beats Chen 21-7 21-14

PV Sindhu vs Chen Yu Fei match is a repeat of the 2017 World Championships semi-final. In fact, in Sindhu's six World Championships appearances so far, She has not lost against a player from China yet.
Chen, who is seeded 4th and ranked 3 in the world, when she won China Open 2018, her first major triumph, where she defeated Sindhu on course to the title. Chen has also won the All England in 2019, Swiss Open, Indonesia Open and Australian Open titles.
She also has a win-loss record of 39/5 this year, as compared to Sindhu’s 19/9.
Though, PV Sindhu and Chen Yu Fei last met at the Indonesia Open in July, when the Indian ace got the better of her Chinese opponent. In fact, Sindhu has a 5-3 head-to-head record against Chen.
"I need to focus and get back for the next game. I am not happy with this win, there is still the semifinal to play for and I hope to give my best," Sindhu said after her win
over Tai Tzu.