PV Sindhu vs Chen Yu Fei Semi-final HIGHLIGHTS, World Badminton Championships: Sindhu Beats Chen 21-7 21-14

in the semi-final of the women's singles of the World Badminton Championships at St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, on Saturday. Sindhu defeated Taiwan's Tai Tzu Ying 12-21, 23-21, 21-19 to storm in the semi-final, thus assuring herself of a fifth medal at the World Championships.Sindhu is playing the semi-final at the World Badminton Championships for the third straight year, and the two-time silver medallist is looking to reach her third straight World Championships final. The Indian ace will have Pullela Gopichand and South Korean coach Kim Ji Hyun, in her corner. Sindhu has already assured herself a fifth medal at the World Championships.

PV Sindhu vs Chen Yu Fei match is a repeat of the 2017 World Championships semi-final. In fact, in Sindhu's six World Championships appearances so far, She has not lost against a player from China yet.Chen, who is seeded 4th and ranked 3 in the world, when she won China Open 2018, her first major triumph, where she defeated Sindhu on course to the title. Chen has also won the All England in 2019, Swiss Open, Indonesia Open and Australian Open titles.She also has a win-loss record of 39/5 this year, as compared to Sindhu’s 19/9.Though, PV Sindhu and Chen Yu Fei last met at the Indonesia Open in July, when the Indian ace got the better of her Chinese opponent. In fact, Sindhu has a 5-3 head-to-head record against Chen."I need to focus and get back for the next game. I am not happy with this win, there is still the semifinal to play for and I hope to give my best," Sindhu said after her win over Tai Tzu.