PV Sindhu vs Chen Yu Fei Semi-final HIGHLIGHTS, World Badminton Championships: Sindhu Beats Chen 21-7 21-14

Aug 24, 2019 3:21 pm (IST)

40 minutes is all it took for PV Sindhu to beat Chen Yu Fei.

After missing out on two match points, Sindhu wins the second game 21-14 to book her place in the final of the BWF Badminton Championships for a third straight year,

She takes the match 21-7 21-14

PV SINDHU 21-14 CHEN YU FEI