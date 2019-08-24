LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
PV Sindhu vs Chen Yu Fei Semi-final HIGHLIGHTS, World Badminton Championships: Sindhu Beats Chen 21-7 21-14

News18.com | August 24, 2019, 3:56 PM IST
Event Highlights

PV Sindhu vs Chen Yu Fei, BWF World Championships Semi-Final HIGHLIGHTS: PV Sindhu defeated Chen Yu Fei 21-7, 21-14 in the semi-final of the women's singles of the World Badminton Championships at St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, on Saturday. Sindhu defeated Taiwan's Tai Tzu Ying 12-21, 23-21, 21-19 to storm in the semi-final, thus assuring herself of a fifth medal at the World Championships.

Sindhu is playing the semi-final at the World Badminton Championships for the third straight year, and the two-time silver medallist is looking to reach her third straight World Championships final. The Indian ace will have Pullela Gopichand and South Korean coach Kim Ji Hyun, in her corner. Sindhu has already assured herself a fifth medal at the World Championships.
Aug 24, 2019 3:56 pm (IST)

PV Sindhu vs Chen YU Fei - Highlights!

Aug 24, 2019 3:39 pm (IST)
Aug 24, 2019 3:21 pm (IST)

40 minutes is all it took for PV Sindhu to beat Chen Yu Fei. 

After missing out on two match points, Sindhu wins the second game 21-14 to book her place in the final of the BWF Badminton Championships for a third straight year,

She takes the match 21-7 21-14

PV SINDHU 21-14 CHEN YU FEI 

Aug 24, 2019 3:14 pm (IST)

PV Sindhu has the got the better again as the mistakes keep piling from Chen Yu Fei. 

Make no mistake, some of these mistakes are being forced upon Chen.

Sindhu gets a few points with Chen continuing to hit it out of the park. Sindhu is not complaining.

PV SINDHU 18-9 CHEN YU FEI 

Aug 24, 2019 3:09 pm (IST)

PV Sindhu leads 11-7 in the second gam.

The unforced errors keep Chen Yu Fei. 

Another long from Chen means PV Sindhu gets a bit of breathing space. 

Sindhu aggressive approach has taken Chen by surprise and the manner of the lead so far. 

PV SINDHU 11-7 CHEN YU FEI 

Aug 24, 2019 3:04 pm (IST)

PV Sindhu is being given a bit more competition from Chen Yu Fei. 

Sindhu and Chen are going back and forth with the points.

But can she force the match into the third game? Looks tough though.

PV SINDHU 6-5 CHEN YU FEI

Aug 24, 2019 2:59 pm (IST)

Chen Yu Fei continues with her mistakes and PV Sindhu reaps the benefits.

Sindhu dominating again but Chen is not the one to give in easily. She soldiers on. Sindhu smashes.

PV SINDHU 3-2 CHEN YU FEI

Aug 24, 2019 2:57 pm (IST)
Aug 24, 2019 2:56 pm (IST)

PV Sindhu takes the first game quite easily. 

Chen Yu Fei has been played throughout the game and looks utterly out of her water in this game so far. 

Sindhu has been playing the court, pushing her Chinese opponent to the back and calling her to the front with much ease. 

PV SINDHU 21-7 CHEN YU FEI

Aug 24, 2019 2:53 pm (IST)

Chen Yu Fei gets a point with a cool daft net shot but not after PV Sindhu got three points with mistakes from the Chinese.

Sindhu wrestles back the control of the game with some smart badminton. At points toying with Chen. 

Long Shot... drop... smash and Sindhu gets the point. The Story So Far!

PV SINDHU 18-5 CHEN YU FEI

Aug 24, 2019 2:49 pm (IST)

Chen Yu Fei fails to get the advantage and PV Sindhu gets the service back.

Beatiful badminton from Sindhu. She works the court with Chen and then pushes her to her right only to finish the point off with a marvellous smash on the right. 

Sindhu leads 11-3 at the half-way point. Chen needs to get back into the match... fast!

PV SINDHU 11-3 CHEN YU FEI

Aug 24, 2019 2:45 pm (IST)

PV Sindhu gets the service back with the mistake from Chen Yu Fei.

Sindhu then maneuvers the shuttle well to get the point and anther forced mistake means Sindhu is leading in the first game.

Sindhu pushed a smash slightly wide and Chen gets the service back.

PV SINDHU 8-3 CHEN YU FEI

Aug 24, 2019 2:43 pm (IST)

PV Sindhu gets the first point as Chen Yu Fei hits it wide.

Sindhu then got her smash wrong.

Chen made an unforced error, hitting the backhand into the net.

Sindhu got the perfect drop after a rather back and forth rally. 

Chen again hits it long from the third court.

Chen worked Sindhu around the court and then finished the point off with smart smash to leave the Indian wrong-footed.

PV SINDHU 4-2 CHEN YU FEI

Aug 24, 2019 2:31 pm (IST)

Here is how PV Sindhu reached the semi-final at World Badminton Championships. 

Aug 24, 2019 2:25 pm (IST)

Here is how Sindhu defeated Tai Tzu -

Aug 24, 2019 2:23 pm (IST)

The world number 5, PV Sindhu beat Tai Tzu Ying, who is ranked two in the world, 12-21, 23-21, 21-19 in an hour and 11 minutes.

"I gave away the lead in the first game. It was hard to come back. In the second game, we fought until the last point. At 20-20, it was anybody's game," Sindhu, the Rio Olympics silver medallist said.

"I was trailing in the third game but I fought hard," she added.

Aug 24, 2019 2:18 pm (IST)

PV Sindhu has had the better of Chen in their 8 meetings so far, leading 5-3. 

Here are the results of the past meetings - 

20/07/2019 - Indonesia Open 2019 - PV Sindhu defeated Chen Yu Fei 21-19 21-10
21/09/2018 - China Open 2018 - Chen Yu Fei defeated PV Sindhu 21-11 11-21 21-15
16/12/2017 - Dubai World Superseries Finals 2017 - PV Sindhu defeated Chen Yu Fei 21-15 21-18
27/10/2017 - French Open - PV Sindhu defeated Chen Yu Fei 21-14 21-14
18/10/2017 - Denmark Open - Chen Yu Fei defated PV Sindhu 21-17 23-21
26/08/2017 - BWF World Championships 2017 PV Sindhu defeated Chen Yu Fei 21-13 21-10
05/04/2017 - Malaysia Open - Chen Yu Fei defeated PV Sindhu 18-21 21-19 21-17
27/11/2015 - Macau Open - PV Sindhu defeated Chen Yu Fei 21-13 18-21 21-14
Aug 24, 2019 2:11 pm (IST)

PV Sindhu takes on Chen Yu Fei in the semi-final of the Badminton World Championships in Basel. Who will progress to the final?

PV Sindhu vs Chen Yu Fei Semi-final HIGHLIGHTS, World Badminton Championships: Sindhu Beats Chen 21-7 21-14
PV Sindhu vs Chen Yu Fei semi-final at the BWF World Championships (Photo Credit: Reuters)

PV Sindhu vs Chen Yu Fei match is a repeat of the 2017 World Championships semi-final. In fact, in Sindhu's six World Championships appearances so far, She has not lost against a player from China yet.

Chen, who is seeded 4th and ranked 3 in the world, when she won China Open 2018, her first major triumph, where she defeated Sindhu on course to the title. Chen has also won the All England in 2019, Swiss Open, Indonesia Open and Australian Open titles.

She also has a win-loss record of 39/5 this year, as compared to Sindhu’s 19/9.

Though, PV Sindhu and Chen Yu Fei last met at the Indonesia Open in July, when the Indian ace got the better of her Chinese opponent. In fact, Sindhu has a 5-3 head-to-head record against Chen.

"I need to focus and get back for the next game. I am not happy with this win, there is still the semifinal to play for and I hope to give my best," Sindhu said after her win over Tai Tzu.
