PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara HIGHLIGHTS, BWF World Championships Final: Sindhu Becomes 1st Indian to Win Gold

In the semi-final round, Sindhu breezed past
China's Chen Yu Fei 21-7, 21-14
in 40 minutes, whereas Okuhara defeated Ratchanok Intanon 17-21, 21-18, 21-15.
The Indian ace had Pullela Gopichand and South Korean coach Kim Ji Hyun, in her corner. Sindhu had already assured herself a fifth medal at the World Championships and became the first Indian to win gold.
Sindhu made it to her third successive BWF World Championship final. She had ended up as the losing finalist in the previous two occasions.
In 2017, Sindhu had faced Okuhara (after beating Chen Yu Fei) in the final and lost 19-21 22-20 22-20. The pulsating encounter, which lasted for an hour and 50 minutes, was touted as one of the best women's singles clash ever.
In 2018, Sindhu faced Carolina Marin in the summit clash and lost again 21-19 21-10. Marin was in a dominating form in the final and did not give Sindhu many chances to counter her.
When it comes to head-to-head encounters between Nozomi Okuhara and PV Sindhu, the Indian has had a slight edge over her Japanese counterpart - winning 8 matches and losing 7.