PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara LIVE, BWF World Championships Final: Sindhu Eyes Gold

News18.com | August 25, 2019, 4:54 PM IST
Event Highlights

PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara LIVE, BWF World Championships Final: PV Sindhu takes on Nozomi Okuhara in the women's singles final of BWF World Championships at St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday. In the semi-final round, Sindhu breezed past China's Chen Yu Fei 21-7, 21-14 in 40 minutes, whereas Okuhara defeated Ratchanok Intanon 17-21, 21-18, 21-15.

"Yes, I am happy but the final is still left. This game was good and I took lead from the very beginning and maintained it till the end. I know it is not going to be easy and so, I have to go back and prepare for it," Sindhu said after her semi-final win. The Indian ace will have Pullela Gopichand and South Korean coach Kim Ji Hyun, in her corner. Sindhu has already assured herself a fifth medal at the World Championships and has the chance of becoming the first Indian to win gold.
Aug 25, 2019 4:54 pm (IST)

The women's doubles final is close to its end. PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara will take the court in the second match of the finals day. It is the gold that the Indian has her eyes set on.

Aug 25, 2019 4:44 pm (IST)

Since bagging the silver medal at Olympics 2016, PV Sindhu has won two World Championships silver, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games silver and a BWF World Tour Finals gold. Sindhu is yet to win a tournament in 2019, can she go on and win the gold at the biggest stage?

Aug 25, 2019 4:34 pm (IST)

PV Sindhu knows that the women's singles final is set to bring with itself a great deal of challenges: "I hope and will prepare to deliver my best. I know it is not going to be easy."

Aug 25, 2019 4:18 pm (IST)

Nozomi Okuhara also received a bye in the first round and exactly like Sindhu, she has also been stretched to three games in only one match - the semi-final against Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon. So far in the tournament, Okuhara has also look extremely fit and sharp this tournament. She has been on court for 207 minutes.

Aug 25, 2019 4:15 pm (IST)

PV Sindhu got a bye in the first round and has played three games in only one match so far. She came from behind to beat former world No.1 Tai Tzu Ying in the quarter-final but other than that, Sindhu has been in a dominating form. She has spent a total of 187 minutes on court.

Aug 25, 2019 4:07 pm (IST)

The rivalry between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara is an extremely interesting one. The two test each other every single time they play and they are known to play long and tiring matches. The last five matches between the two have all ended in straight games, where Okuhara has won twice and Sindhu has come out triumphant on three occasions.

Here are the results from their previous matches:

Aug 25, 2019 4:01 pm (IST)

PV Sindhu faces Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the final of World Championship 2019 in what would be a repeat of the women's singles final of BWF World Championships 2017. In 2017, it was Okuhara that came out triumphant, can Sindhu overturn the result this time?

PV Sindhu takes on Nozomi Okuhara in the BWF World Championships final (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Sindhu made it to her third successive BWF World Championship final. She had ended up as the losing finalist in the previous two occasions.

In 2017, Sindhu had faced Okuhara (after beating Chen Yu Fei) in the final and lost 19-21 22-20 22-20. The pulsating encounter, which lasted for an hour and 50 minutes, was touted as one of the best women's singles clash ever.

In 2018, Sindhu faced Carolina Marin in the summit clash and lost again 21-19 21-10. Marin was in a dominating form in the final and did not give Sindhu many chances to counter her.

When it comes to head-to-head encounters between Nozomi Okuhara and PV Sindhu, the Indian has had a slight edge over her Japanese counterpart - winning 8 matches and losing 7.
